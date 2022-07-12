With Prime Day deals going on right now, today is the ideal time to treat yourself to a NordicTrack T Series Treadmill. Normally priced at $649 at Amazon, the treadmill is enjoying a substantial $195 discount, bringing it down to $454 for a limited time only. This is one of the most appealing Prime Day treadmill deals around, so let’s take a look at why the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

NordicTrack is a consistently reliable name in the fitness game, manufacturing some of the best treadmills around. In the case of the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill, you get everything you could possibly need. While it doesn’t quite have the brains to be among the best smart treadmills, it still does a lot. It offers 10% OneTouch incline controls so that at a touch of a button, you can enjoy a steady pace with no need to fiddle with settings. Via an iFIT membership, you can have your trainer auto-adjust your speed and incline through a smart Bluetooth connection. The NordicTrack T Series Treadmill comes with 30-day iFIT membership included so it’s the ideal chance to give it a whirl.

The best smart home gym equipment also knows to trust your abilities too. Via its smart-response motor, you can tweak settings to anything between a 0 and 10% incline and run at up to 10 miles per hour. The 20-inch by 55-inch tread belt ensures you have plenty of leg and elbow space at all times as you run, while FlexSelect deck cushioning protects your joints along the way. When the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill isn’t in use, you can easily fold it up after your run so it can be stored out of the way. Not bad at all for a treadmill that still packs in an auxiliary music port, along with dual 2-inch speakers so you can be entertained as you run.

Well-designed in seemingly every way, it’s a great treadmill to go alongside the best smart fitness tech or the best smart rowing machines. You will simply love the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill. It’s easy to set up and use, and you’ll really appreciate its library of on-demand workouts if you choose to subscribe to iFIT. The NordicTrack T Series Treadmill’s display means you feel like you’re part of something more, making it an encouraging way of working out more often. Even if you don’t sign up past the first 30 days, the wealth of options means you can still achieve your fitness goals from your home.

Editors' Recommendations