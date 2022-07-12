 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Prime Day deal is your excuse to buy a NordicTrack Treadmill

Jennifer Allen
By
NordicTrack Commercial X22i Treadmill.

With Prime Day deals going on right now, today is the ideal time to treat yourself to a NordicTrack T Series Treadmill. Normally priced at $649 at Amazon, the treadmill is enjoying a substantial $195 discount, bringing it down to $454 for a limited time only. This is one of the most appealing Prime Day treadmill deals around, so let’s take a look at why the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

NordicTrack is a consistently reliable name in the fitness game, manufacturing some of the best treadmills around. In the case of the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill, you get everything you could possibly need. While it doesn’t quite have the brains to be among the best smart treadmills, it still does a lot. It offers 10% OneTouch incline controls so that at a touch of a button, you can enjoy a steady pace with no need to fiddle with settings. Via an iFIT membership, you can have your trainer auto-adjust your speed and incline through a smart Bluetooth connection. The NordicTrack T Series Treadmill comes with 30-day iFIT membership included so it’s the ideal chance to give it a whirl.

The best smart home gym equipment also knows to trust your abilities too. Via its smart-response motor, you can tweak settings to anything between a 0 and 10% incline and run at up to 10 miles per hour. The 20-inch by 55-inch tread belt ensures you have plenty of leg and elbow space at all times as you run, while FlexSelect deck cushioning protects your joints along the way. When the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill isn’t in use, you can easily fold it up after your run so it can be stored out of the way. Not bad at all for a treadmill that still packs in an auxiliary music port, along with dual 2-inch speakers so you can be entertained as you run.

Well-designed in seemingly every way, it’s a great treadmill to go alongside the best smart fitness tech or the best smart rowing machines. You will simply love the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill. It’s easy to set up and use, and you’ll really appreciate its library of on-demand workouts if you choose to subscribe to iFIT. The NordicTrack T Series Treadmill’s display means you feel like you’re part of something more, making it an encouraging way of working out more often. Even if you don’t sign up past the first 30 days, the wealth of options means you can still achieve your fitness goals from your home.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Hurry — this 55-inch Sony OLED TV is $300 off for Prime Day

sony a80j oled tv deal best buy may 2022 4k feature

Get 2 smart light bulbs for $10 with this Prime Day deal

A lamp beside a bed, turned on.

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

The apps menu on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

New York Times’ new WordleBot tool will sharpen your Wordle skills

WorldeBot in front of colored squares.

This is the best soundbar you can get for under $150 today

Polk Signa S2 Soundbar on top of living room credenza below TV.

Wemax Go Advanced is a portable laser projector for business and pleasure

Wemax Go Advanced business presentation in progress.

Intel Core i9 CPU is 23% off in Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

Core i9-12900KS processor socketed in a motherboard.

The robot vacuum under $100 you should buy on Prime Day 2022

The ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum vacuums the floor of a nursery while a baby lies asleep in its crib.

Walmart Prime Day Deals 2022: Best tech deals to shop today

Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.

Hurry and buy this self-emptying robot vacuum for just $155 right now

IonVac SmartClean 2000 cleaning the floor.

Get this unlocked OnePlus 5G phone for $170 for Prime Day 2022

OnePlus phone in a gradient bg

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Fall Guys-like multiplayer spinoff about eating cake

kirbys dream buffet rolls to switch later this summer kirby s 3