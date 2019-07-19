Share

Nordstrom’s massive Anniversary Sale kicks off July 19, slashing prices on some of the best hair tools and beauty gadgets. The most anticipated sale of the year lasts through August 4, these are the best markdowns on luxury items you’ll find. The retailer started dropping huge deals on since June 24 for its pre-anniversary sale, exclusive to card-holder members but now it’s open to the public.

Grab covetable products from the beauty sale section, offering up to 30% off on everything — makeup, skincare, hair tools — and we even picked out deals on booties and chic designer bags. The sale is just getting started, with new sale items added each day. You’ll find discounts on top-tier brands like Foreo, GHD, PMD, Drybar, Clinique, and more. Products are likely to sell out fast so now is the time to swoop in. In case you’re overwhelmed by the selection, we’ve picked out a few of our favorites. If you’re shopping for yourself or for your significant other these will make the perfect gift for this summer and fall.

Top Trending Picks:

Add the Foreo UFO to your makeup bag and improve your skincare routine anywhere you travel. Foreo’s UFO is am innovative smart mask treatment that’s controlled using your smartphone. The facial treatments use LED light therapy, thermotherapy, cryotherapy, and T-Sonic pulsations to give you the best facial treatment.

If you missed out on Foreo’s Prime Day savings, you can still grab this Foreo smart mask and save $92 off. Normally $279, it is down to $187.

GHD is a renowned maker of the best hair styling tools. Celebrity hairstylists such as Justine Marjan frequently use GHD hair tools for clients. This smart hair styler has intelligent technology that predicts your hair’s needs, recognizing the thickness of your hair and the speed at which you’re styling to control heat. Get the ultimate results — visibly healthy hair — while also effectively styling your hair.

Normally $249, it is down to $166 from Nordstrom, and this even beats Amazon’s price.

The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush is a brush designed to heat and straighten your hair like a flat iron but with the structure of a paddle brush. It comes with ionic technology, which seals the cuticle for less frizz and tons of shine. When you’re styling your hair the brush comes with features like a digital temperature control to custom style your hair at the temperature that it needs.

Amazon has just the heating brush for $145 but with Nordstrom’s sale you can get the brush bundled with all the must-have hair products to create the perfect look. The set includes a full-size Detox Dry Shampoo, Hot Heat Protectant Spray, Prep Rally Prime and Prep Detangler plus a travel-size texturizer, clips, and a packet of shampoo and conditioner.

