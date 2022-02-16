The NordVPN 70% off sale ends tonight!

As the world increasingly becomes digital and all our lives are catapulted into the online world, security has become more important. To that end, VPNs can certainly help quite a bit, as they create a secure and encrypted tunnel between yourself and the website you access. That makes it harder for man-in-the-middle attacks or spying from your ISP, which can be problematic. Of course, VPNs can be expensive, but NordVPN, one of our best VPN picks, is having their big birthday sale dropping sometime tonight, which will reduce their prices by 70%, depending on the plan. For example, the 2-year version will cost $84, which brings down to only $3.49/month.

Besides creating a secure tunnel for information, NordVPN has various extra features that you might find helpful. For example, it can block malware, trackers, and even access to known infected or information phishing websites, which can be great for those who aren’t tech-savvy. For those of you who are in places that may need an extra layer of security, you can double-layer your VPN but be routed through two VPN servers, which adds an extra layer of obfuscation. There’s also multi-factor authentication for those who are worried about their VPN being used without their permission, although that being said, you can connect up to six devices with your single VPN subscription.

One of the most critical parts of any VPN is whether they log information or not, and you’ll be happy to know that NordVPN has a no-logs policy. That means if law enforcement comes knocking on their door and forces them to share information, there won’t be any information to share. Besides the added security of NordVPN, they also allow you to access content that might be geo-restricted from sites like Netflix or Amazon Prime. Also, since there’s no bandwidth cap or limits, you don’t need to worry about your stream quality cutting out or not being able to watch streams after a certain time of the month.

NordVPN offers many great features, and their current birthday sale is the perfect time to subscribe to their service. With their 2-year plan going down to $84 and their 1-year plan $60 during the countdown, you don’t want to miss out. That being said, if the sale is over when you see this, check out our other best VPN deals.

