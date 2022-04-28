NordVPN is 60% off for a limited time

It’s become necessary to protect your data and internet activities — that’s why you should jump at VPN deals like this. Thanks to NordVPN’s ongoing discount offer on a two-year subscription plan, you won’t be taking much out of your pocket to get the protection you need. One of the best VPN services has cut off 60% from its original price of $199, leaving you to pay as little as $79 per year. After the initial two-year plan, your plan is automatically renewed annually at $99.

NordVPN protects your online identity and keeps your data private by protecting your IP address, browsing history, and location. Asides from performing its essential functions to the letter, NordVPN helps block malware, web trackers, and intrusive ads with its free Threat Protection feature. Without stress or the need for a subscription or an app integration, you’ll access websites and content abroad, meaning that you can evade internet censorship and stream whatever you want from anywhere. NordVPN will keep your data safe on any public Wi-Fi, and allow you to carry out seamless and secure online banking activities while blocking out malicious websites.

Another exciting thing about subscribing to NordVPN is that you can enjoy its features on all your devices at once! Whether you intend to buy NordVPN for personal use or to have peace of mind while working, you’ll love this VPN service that presents a flexible payment and subscription method. You can pay with your bank card, use PayPal, or even cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee allowing you to claim a full refund within 30 days of purchase if you end up being displeased with NordVPN, which shows just how much the service provider wants to keep you satisfied.

If you’re looking for a top-quality VPN service, NordVPN is one of the best options you’ll find. And this ongoing deal brings you a discounted price of $79 instead of the usual $199 — a huge 60% discount. But you should note that it’s unclear how long this whopping discount is available, so hurry if you don’t want to miss it.

How does a VPN work?

A VPN (virtual private network) secures your internet connection by routing all data exchange on an encrypted virtual tunnel. Unlike the traditional internet connection that routes data through your internet service provider, VPNs use a private server belonging to your VPN service. Typically, when you visit a website, the host server of that website can see some information about you, but with a VPN in the picture, your device is first connected to a private server that encrypts your IP address, your location, and other metadata before connecting you to the open internet.

A VPN changes your IP address by connecting your device to another computer (usually a server), effectively telling websites that you’re in a different location and displaying a different IP address from your actual one. With this in place, it becomes hard for an unwanted third party to identify you or track your activities on the internet. You’ll also be able to access blocked or censored content in your location.

This connection is guided by a set of instructions called a VPN Protocol programmed to help your device communicate with your VPN’s host server. The protocol also includes an encryption standard, and most VPNs use an AES Cipher with a 256-bit key, an industry-standard encryption model.

