A new NordVPN deal just landed – save $124 and get 3 months free

NordVPN regularly features among the very best VPN deals, but things have gotten even better with the latest offer from the popular VPN provider. Right now, you can save at least $124 off a two-year plan of NordVPN while also benefiting from getting three months entirely free. The standard NordVPN package includes its high-speed VPN, malware protection, along with tracker and ad blocker, all for $100 instead of the usual $224. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Plus package for $124 instead of $287 and gain a password manager and data breach scanner alongside everything Standard has to offer. Finally, there’s the Complete package with everything included as above along with 1TB of encrypted cloud storage. It costs $159 instead of $447 right now. If you’ve already tried out the NordVPN free trial, whatever you choose is the next best value option for anyone who wants to be safe online without spending a fortune.

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around. It offers over 5,200 servers across 60 countries with up to six simultaneous connections possible. Besides keeping your browsing activity secure in a similar way to other VPNs, it also has additional features like split tunneling so that you can whitelist some activities to bypass your VPN while other services stay safely behind the VPN. It also has protected DNS queries plus a kill switch feature that automatically disables your connection when you lose sync with the VPN server.

Standing out as one of the best Netflix VPNs, NordVPN is also great if you travel regularly but don’t want to miss out on watching your usual favorite shows. Flexible in every way, NordVPN has an easy-to-use app so you’re always in full control. You can also install it at a router level with extensive guides to help you out.

One of the best VPN deals around, now is the ideal time to sign up for NordVPN. Costing just $100 for the first two years for the Standard service, NordVPN works out as under $4 per month, meaning it’s less than you probably spend on takeout coffee. One of the best ways to keep safe online, sign up for NordVPN today and enjoy peace of mind for much less than usual.

