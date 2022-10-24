There’s more reason than ever to be concerned about identity theft, ad tracking, and data collection, and one of the best ways to keep your digital world secure is with a VPN. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and right now, NordVPN is offering one of the best VPN deals. With a NordVPN two-year Complete Plan you can save 68% and get three months free, with the monthly cost working out to be a little more than $5 per month. NordVPN is currently offering impressive discounts on its Plus and Standard plans as well, and is doing so for both two-year and one-year commitments.

Why you should buy a NordVPN plan

There are many benefits of using a VPN, which include things such protecting your smart home, browsing the web anonymously, and perhaps most important of all, saving money. NordVPN is considered one of the best VPN services available, and we even find it to be the best for Netflix. With impressive deals on all three of the plans that NordVPN offers available, you’re currently able to get discounts on things such as malware protection, tracker and ad blocking, cross-platform password management, data breach scanning, and 1TB of encrypted cloud storage should you choose to go with the top-level Complete Plan.

A few of the most enticing things about a NordVPN Plan are keeping yourself safe on public Wi-Fi, securing your online banking, and blocking web trackers. But another benefit of going with NordVPN as your VPN service provider is the NordVPN free trial. It isn’t a free trial by strict definition, but NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to cancel your plan within 30 days if you aren’t completely happy with it, and it also gives you some time to compare NordVPN and Tunnelbear, or NordVPN and CyberGhost, or NordVPN and any other VPN service you may have your eye on.

If a VPN is right for you, there likely isn’t a better VPN deal to be found, as NordVPN’s highest-level plan is currently just a little more than $5 per month when you agree to a two-year commitment. Three months of free service is included, and you can always back out within 30 days if NordVPN isn’t meeting your VPN needs.

Editors' Recommendations