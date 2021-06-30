  1. Deals
Norton 360 Premium antivirus is more than half off at Staples today

As we approach the July 4 long weekend, we’re seeing some spectacular deals on all kinds of tech, accessories, and software, like in these VPN deals. In fact, right now, at Staples, you can get $55 off the Norton 360 Premium antivirus package for your PC, Mac, or Android device. Norton is probably the best-known name in computer safety, and this is a chance to save more than 50% on Norton 360 Premium, which is down to $45 from its original price of $55. Get it today!

Whether it’s for home use or your small business, Norton 360 Premium could be the best way to protect your devices’ safety, in terms of both viruses and privacy. Norton 360 Premium is perfect for users who want to have the peace of mind of knowing that their computer and connected devices are safe from prying eyes and dangerous viruses. Adding this version of Norton 360 Premium, which is pre-paid for a year of protection, means that you can relax while doing your online banking, shopping, and browsing, whether you’re at home or using public Wi-Fi.

A nice feature about this Norton 360 Premium deal is that it automatically renews after a year, so you never have to worry about gaps in your devices’ safety (and, of course, you can cancel your account at any time). Norton 360 Premium provides real-time threat protection against all kinds of troublesome potential attacks on your system, including ransomware, spyware, viruses, and phishing. It also provides 75GB of secure PC backup, which automatically backs up your files in the cloud, not only giving you extra storage space but also protecting you from threats like hard drive failure or theft of your device (which can happen to the best of us).

Also, the Norton 360 Premium dishes up a secure VPN service, so you can browse anonymously and safely, and leave no trail behind. This VPN has bank-grade encryption that will ensure that no one can steal important info like your passwords or bank and credit card information. There’s also dark web monitoring, which lets you know if any of your details are floating out there in the darker corners of the internet. For everyday simplicity, there is a password manager that helps create, store, and manage passwords. There are parental controls so that the kids will only see what you want them to, and a smart firewall service to monitor your network. Best of all, Norton puts its money where its mouth is: If your computer is infected by a virus that Norton’s professionals cannot remove, the company will give you your money back.

We live so much of our lives through our devices that there’s really no excuse not to have an extra layer of protection. Norton 360 Premium can provide this, and it’s currently, $55 off at Staples; that’s a 55% discount. This awesome protective software is down to $45 from its regular price of $100 — get it while you can!

