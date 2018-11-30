Share

The holidays are upon us. And once again, people around the globe will be taking to their local stores and going online to buy themselves and their loved ones gifts.

Of course, the holiday season is a joyous time. And shopping for others, while stressful at times, can also be rewarding.

But there’s more to the holiday season than shopping. As malicious hackers continue to wreak havoc around the world, shoppers are increasingly finding themselves victims of scams that aim at stealing their credit card data or personal information.

Indeed, it’s not uncommon for holiday shoppers to find themselves the recipients of increased spam and phishing scams this time of the year. And if you’re not careful, there’s a chance that your personal data could find its way into the hands of malicious hackers who want to steal your money or personal information.

Symantec’s Norton brand has been working for years to help protect people from cybercrime. And the company offers a range of solutions that can help to protect your devices. Best of all, with Black Friday right around the corner, the company is offering a range of discounts on its online security services to make helping safeguard your data online more affordable.

Read on for five Norton products you can use to help in your fight against cybercrime this holiday season:

Norton Security Deluxe

Norton Security Deluxe helps shield up to five of your devices against, viruses, hackers, and cybercriminals.

Norton Security Deluxe can run on Windows, MacOS, Android, or iOS, and provides real-time protection against a variety of security maladies, including ransomware and viruses. And when you head out online, it works to help protect your personal information to limit the chance of its exposure to malicious hackers.

On the mobile side, Norton Security Deluxe will tell you whether the Android app you’re trying to download is risky. And if you’re concerned your computer or smartphone has a virus, you can contact a Norton security expert to keep your device virus-free (for information on Virus Protection Promise, see notes below the post).*

Norton Secure VPN

A virtual private network, or VPN, is designed to help keep your online identity and activity anonymous when you use the Web.

So, if you’re planning to shop online this holiday season, opting for Norton’s Secure VPN might be a good idea.

The service, which is available on Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS, will aim at keeping your information secure when you send passwords, credit card information, or other data over potentially risk public Wi-Fi networks. And with help from its bank-grade encryption, you can rest assured that your Web traffic will be difficult for hackers to access.

Norton Security & LifeLock™ Identity Theft Protection

If you’re concerned about protecting your devices online and helping to protect yourself from identity theft, you might want to turn to Norton Security & LifeLock Identity Theft Protection.

The service is a bundle including the aforementioned Norton Security Deluxe and identity theft protection services from LifeLock.

In addition to Norton protecting your devices, LifeLock identity theft protection uses innovative monitoring technology and alert tools to help proactively safeguard your credit and finances.**

Norton Mobile Security

If there’s anything clear about holiday shopping, it’s that doing it on a smartphone tends to make it easier. You can be in a store and price-check to find the best deals or you can be sitting on the couch and make all your purchases while you watch the big game. But protecting your mobile device is just as important.

With help from Norton Mobile Security, you can work to protect yourself against a variety of digital threats, like risky apps or websites that aim at stealing your information. And since Norton Mobile Security has a lost or stolen device feature, if you leave your smartphone at the store, the app will track its location and help you recover it before someone can steal it (for more information on available mobile features, see footnotes).***

In the event your smartphone is stolen, you can use Norton Mobile Security to remotely lock and wipe the handset clean, so none of your personal information lands in the hands of someone else.***

Norton Core™ Secure WiFi Router

In a bid to keep every online device — mobile or PC — in your house safe from malware and ransomware, you might want to consider the Norton Core. Norton Core is a Wi-Fi router that replaces the one you have at home. It offers the kinds of features you’d expect in a nicely equipped router, including MU-MIMO technology and 802.11 ac Wi-Fi. It even offers up to 2.5Gbps maximum throughput (for information on wireless data, see footnotes).****

Norton Core goes beyond protecting your devices to safeguard your home network and the “smart-things” connected to it –whether TVs, gaming consoles, or home monitoring cameras. It includes a Norton Core Security Plus (consisting of Norton Core Security and Norton Security Premium) subscription to keep your PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet safe against malware, viruses, and hackers, plus smart parental controls for when you’re on the go.****

Footnotes:

