Give your desk — and devices — a boost with these playful novelty chargers

Portable chargers and power banks aren’t the most exciting pieces of technology, but there’s no reason these handy devices need to be boring. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals on novelty chargers that can help you brighten up your daily routine and flash your nerd credentials to your friends and co-workers.

Pokémon Go Poké Ball power bank Nothing puts a damper on your quest to become a Pokémon master like a dead Pokédex. Thankfully, Smart Electronics Solutions has you covered with this Poké Ball power bank. This portable charger packs a 10,000mAh internal battery for multiple charges of all of your tech, and the unit lights up to show off its Pokémon-themed cutout design. When not in use, it looks like the standard red-and-silver Poké Ball we all know and love. The Smart Electronics Solutions Poké Ball power bank comes in an attractive gift box and would make a great present for any aspiring Pokémon trainer. This fun novelty charger rings in at just $23 on Amazon after a 15 percent discount. Amazon

ThinkGeek BB-8 car charger If you’re in the market for a car charger, then this might be the droid you’re looking for. Every good pilot needs a trusty astromech, and whether you’re making a trench run or a doughnut run, this BB-8 car charger has your energy needs covered with 2.1A USB ports that can charge two of your devices simultaneously. The unit plugs right into your vehicle’s 12V power outlet and fits neatly into any standard cup holder. Available exclusively from ThinkGeek, the BB-8 car charger can be your wingman for just $28 after a limited-time $12 discount. ThinkGeek

MimoPowerTube Star Wars V2 charger The MimoPowerTube charger may not be a real lightsaber, but at least it won’t result in immediate self-dismemberment when you turn it on. Although its relatively small 2,600mAh battery won’t fully charge many devices, this fun little power bank is perfect for giving your tech a quick boost, especially if you happen to be a Star Wars fan. The included USB cable features multiple adapters for different connector types including micro USB, mini USB, and Apple Lightning. Along with Darth Vader’s lightsaber, the MimiPowerTube Star Wars novelty charger is available with Boba Fett, Yoda, and R2-D2 skins. A 50 percent discount knocks the price down to $15 on ThinkGeek. ThinkGeek

Warcraft Alliance and Horde power banks Are you a member of the noble Alliance or a warrior of the mighty Horde? Show your allegiance (and taunt your friends) with these Warcraft-themed power banks. Available in both Alliance and Horde crests, these portable chargers are the perfect gift for Warcraft addicts, and offer 6,720mAh of power for when your mana is running low. Two USB ports allow for charging multiple devices. The officially licensed Warcraft Alliance and Horde power banks are currently available from ThinkGeek for $60 each. Alliance Horde

Emie kitten charger Unlike your real cat, the Emie kitten charger does more than lie around and get hair everywhere. This chubby charger contains a large 10,000mAh battery for multiple recharges, and built-in LED lights in the cat’s ears let you know when it’s “hungry” and needs a charge of its own. The Emie kitten power bank is available in black and white for $30 on Amazon after a savings of $13, but you dog lovers aren’t forgotten: The 5,200mAh Samo dog charger is also on sale for just $20 after an even deeper 50 percent discount. Cat Dog

Uforest Dog Power Bank If animals are your thing but you want something a bit more plush, check out the adorable puppy power bank from Uforest. Its generous 10,000mAh battery and 2.1A power output delivers plenty of juice and snappy charge times for all of your USB, micro USB, and Apple Lightning devices. A free iPhone cable is included, and you can stow a charging cord away in the doggo’s backpack. The puppy power bank even comes with a removable sweater, so you can lovingly dress him up while receiving concerned looks from your co-workers. The Uforest Dog Power Bank is on sale on Amazon for $30, giving you a $16 savings. Amazon

Minecraft redstone torch USB wall charger Looking for a way to keep the Creepers at bay? The Minecraft redstone torch wall charger, another exclusive gem from the folks at ThinkGeek, is just the ticket. Along with serving as a handy dual-USB power station, this wall charger doubles as a fun Minecraft-themed night light that puts out a warm glow with the flip of a switch. Although not a portable power bank, the redstone torch USB wall charger is a great pick for any Minecrafters out there who want something to ward off things that go boom in the night. It’s priced right, too, at just $30 from ThinkGeek. ThinkGeek