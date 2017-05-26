Give your desk — and devices — a boost with these playful novelty chargers

Portable chargers and power banks aren’t the most exciting pieces of technology, but there’s no reason these handy devices need to be boring. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals on novelty chargers that can help you brighten up your daily routine and flash your nerd credentials to your friends and co-workers.
Pokémon Go Poké Ball power bank
Nothing puts a damper on your quest to become a Pokémon master like a dead Pokédex. Thankfully, Smart Electronics Solutions has you covered with this Poké Ball power bank. This portable charger packs a 10,000mAh internal battery for multiple charges of all of your tech, and the unit lights up to show off its Pokémon-themed cutout design. When not in use, it looks like the standard red-and-silver Poké Ball we all know and love.
The Smart Electronics Solutions Poké Ball power bank comes in an attractive gift box and would make a great present for any aspiring Pokémon trainer. This fun novelty charger rings in at just $23 on Amazon after a 15 percent discount.
ThinkGeek BB-8 car charger
If you’re in the market for a car charger, then this might be the droid you’re looking for. Every good pilot needs a trusty astromech, and whether you’re making a trench run or a doughnut run, this BB-8 car charger has your energy needs covered with 2.1A USB ports that can charge two of your devices simultaneously. The unit plugs right into your vehicle’s 12V power outlet and fits neatly into any standard cup holder.
Available exclusively from ThinkGeek, the BB-8 car charger can be your wingman for just $28 after a limited-time $12 discount.
MimoPowerTube Star Wars V2 charger
The MimoPowerTube charger may not be a real lightsaber, but at least it won’t result in immediate self-dismemberment when you turn it on. Although its relatively small 2,600mAh battery won’t fully charge many devices, this fun little power bank is perfect for giving your tech a quick boost, especially if you happen to be a Star Wars fan. The included USB cable features multiple adapters for different connector types including micro USB, mini USB, and Apple Lightning.
Along with Darth Vader’s lightsaber, the MimiPowerTube Star Wars novelty charger is available with Boba Fett, Yoda, and R2-D2 skins. A 50 percent discount knocks the price down to $15 on ThinkGeek.
Warcraft Alliance and Horde power banks
Are you a member of the noble Alliance or a warrior of the mighty Horde? Show your allegiance (and taunt your friends) with these Warcraft-themed power banks. Available in both Alliance and Horde crests, these portable chargers are the perfect gift for Warcraft addicts, and offer 6,720mAh of power for when your mana is running low. Two USB ports allow for charging multiple devices.
The officially licensed Warcraft Alliance and Horde power banks are currently available from ThinkGeek for $60 each.
Emie kitten charger
Unlike your real cat, the Emie kitten charger does more than lie around and get hair everywhere. This chubby charger contains a large 10,000mAh battery for multiple recharges, and built-in LED lights in the cat’s ears let you know when it’s “hungry” and needs a charge of its own.
The Emie kitten power bank is available in black and white for $30 on Amazon after a savings of $13, but you dog lovers aren’t forgotten: The 5,200mAh Samo dog charger is also on sale for just $20 after an even deeper 50 percent discount.
Uforest Dog Power Bank
If animals are your thing but you want something a bit more plush, check out the adorable puppy power bank from Uforest. Its generous 10,000mAh battery and 2.1A power output delivers plenty of juice and snappy charge times for all of your USB, micro USB, and Apple Lightning devices. A free iPhone cable is included, and you can stow a charging cord away in the doggo’s backpack.
The puppy power bank even comes with a removable sweater, so you can lovingly dress him up while receiving concerned looks from your co-workers. The Uforest Dog Power Bank is on sale on Amazon for $30, giving you a $16 savings.
Minecraft redstone torch USB wall charger
Looking for a way to keep the Creepers at bay? The Minecraft redstone torch wall charger, another exclusive gem from the folks at ThinkGeek, is just the ticket. Along with serving as a handy dual-USB power station, this wall charger doubles as a fun Minecraft-themed night light that puts out a warm glow with the flip of a switch.
Although not a portable power bank, the redstone torch USB wall charger is a great pick for any Minecrafters out there who want something to ward off things that go boom in the night. It’s priced right, too, at just $30 from ThinkGeek.
Fab WattzUp emoji chargers
If the other novelty charger deals on our roundup don’t tickle your fancy, check out these ones from Fab. The WattzUp series of portable chargers are based off of popular emojis including unicorns, a happy cat, and everyone’s favorite — the poop emoji. (If your boss asks, just tell him it’s ice cream.) The pocket-sized power banks feature 2,600mAh batteries, great for smaller devices or when you just need a quick boost to prevent your phone from dying.
The Fab WattzUp emoji chargers normally go for $40 but are currently on sale at a 25 percent discount, which shaves $10 off the price. Snag these fun power banks for $30 apiece from Fab’s online store.