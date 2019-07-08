Digital Trends
Amazon drops $99 off Nuheara IQbuds Wireless Earbuds ahead of Prime Day

Jufer Cooper
Wireless earbuds help control your listening experience with enhanced speech and manage background noise. Ahead of Prime Day 2019, Amazon is dropping the price of the Nuheara IQbuds Intelligent Wireless Earbuds from $299 down to a remarkable offer of $200. That’s a decent $99 discount for one of our favorite Apple AirPods alternative.

These clever wireless earbuds will let you increase or decrease the sounds in your surroundings. With Nuheara’s Super Intelligent Noise Control (SINC) technology, you can choose to tune out background noises or tune back in again. It gives you the control of selecting which digital sound to prioritize at the moment.

Nuheara IQbuds has two digital microphones per earbud. The internal mic functions as your mouthpiece for phone calls while the external mic is for the sounds in your environment. Using the IQbuds app, you can focus your hearing in a direction where you want to center your attention. Let’s say you are in a busy classroom and you can’t hear what the instructor is teaching. Just set the focus forward and the mic will filter the sound in front of you.

Wireless earbuds are also best for workout sessions. You have less hassle of wearing it on your head like those bulky headphones. IQbuds have a secure fit so it will not fall off when running. If you get all sweaty, you won’t have to worry about it getting wet. These earbuds are coated with NanoProof water protection only for rain and sweat resistance. However, they are not waterproof, so avoid submerging them in water.

Inside each of these 3.1-ounce devices are 120mAh batteries. It can run five hours of Bluetooth operation or eight hours of assisted listening function. Running on Bluetooth version 4.2, it is compatible with various Bluetooth-enabled devices like the iPhone, iPad, iOS, and Android smartphones. Activating Siri or Google Assistant can be done by double-tapping the touch controls.

The Nuheara IQbuds Intelligent Wireless Earbuds may not be compared to a hearing aid or other medical device. But it can help people with mild hearing difficulties to hear better in noisy conditions. Now slashed by $99, you can grab yours for an awesome price of $200.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

