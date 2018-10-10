Digital Trends
Deals

Score a free Google Home Mini when you buy an Nvidia Shield TV from Walmart

Lucas Coll
By
Nvidia Shield TV Google Home Mini bundle

If you’re looking for a good streaming device but you also want something that can let you get your game on, then you’re in luck: For a limited time, you can score a two-in-one bundle from Walmart that includes the Nvidia Shield TV streaming media player along with a free Google Home Mini smart home speaker (which edges out the Amazon Echo Dot when it comes to features and functionality).

Most internet-connected media players, like the Roku and Google Chrome, are built to stream TV content from services like Netflix and Hulu. The Nvidia Shield TV can stream all of your favorite shows and movies from your favorite services and premium channels as well. It’s capable of handling 4K HDR content, too, if you’ve got a UHD TV for it.

While any of those brand-name streaming sticks and boxes will serve you well if all you need is TV content, when it comes to gaming, the Nvidia Shield TV is the only one that truly shines.

The Shield TV is our favorite media streaming device for gamers, thanks to its all-in-one design that doubles as a gaming console and a traditional streaming box. You can stream games from the cloud via GeForce Now (which might be the first game streaming service that’s actually good), or, if you’ve got an Nvidia-powered gaming PC, you can stream your library from your computer right to the Shield TV.

Bundling the Nvidia Shield TV with the Google Home Mini smart speaker makes a lot of sense: The Shield is now fully integrated with services like Google Play and Voice Assistant. The two devices can be easily synced and integrated into your larger smart home ecosystem, while built-in Google Voice Assistant lets you control everything with voice commands like Amazon Alexa.

This limited-time offer lets you grab the standard Nvidia Shield TV with a free Google Home Mini smart hub (a $50 value) for $180 from Walmart, but to get the best deal – and to get the most out of your Shield – we recommend grabbing the Shield TV with Shield controller for just $20 more. For $200, this bundle gives you the Shield TV streaming media player, Google Home Mini, and the Nvidia Shield controller (a $60 value by itself), for a total savings of $90.

Shield TV bundle

Shield TV bundle with Controller

Looking for more great stuff? Find TV deals, laptop deals, and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

18 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Kingdom Hearts 2.5 screenshot 23
Gaming

‘Kingdom Hearts – The Story So Far’ bundles 9 titles together for $40

'Kingdom Hearts - The Story So Far' is a new bundle that compiles nine different Kingdom Hearts titles together for $40. The bundle is intended to get players caught up on the story ahead of Kingdom Hearts III.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for October 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best bed sheets sheetset
Deals

How to choose the best bed sheets: Price, fabric, and color

To help you choose the best bed sheets for your price range, aesthetic, and sleeping style, we review the key factors to look for as well as the distinguishing features of today’s best online bedding retailers.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
labor day mattress sales and promotions leesa
Deals

The best Columbus Day mattress sales and promotions for 2018

Many online brands are offering competitive Columbus Day (or fall season) deals on the purchase of a new mattress — some with steep discounts, others with a free pillow, and a few even offering discounts and freebies.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best voip phone service ooma telo
Deals

Here are the 5 best VoIP phone services for small businesses

VoIP telephone systems run over the internet rather than traditional phone lines, and are often the most suitable and cost-effective solution for small businesses. Here's our rundown of the five best available VoIP options.
Posted By Don Reisinger
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the 10 best laptop deals for October 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the 10 best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
clear vs tsa precheck global entry adult airport bags 837129
Deals

CLEAR vs. TSA PreCheck: How to reduce time spent in airport security

Several security programs have emerged to help fliers enjoy more relaxed and reliable travel: CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. We’ve broken down everything you need to know about the three services.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
best black friday stores fashion friends friendship 1345082
Deals

The best Black Friday stores compared: Amazon, Walmart, and more

We've rounded up details about the best sales from today's top retailers, with information about when to shop and what to look for at each. Whether you're browsing in-store or online, we've got you covered.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for October 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for October 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for September 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best iPhone deals for October 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for September 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while on the go, we've rounded up our favorite must-have gadgets currently available. You'll find everything from mini arcade machines to a folding Bluetooth…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson