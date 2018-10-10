Share

If you’re looking for a good streaming device but you also want something that can let you get your game on, then you’re in luck: For a limited time, you can score a two-in-one bundle from Walmart that includes the Nvidia Shield TV streaming media player along with a free Google Home Mini smart home speaker (which edges out the Amazon Echo Dot when it comes to features and functionality).

Most internet-connected media players, like the Roku and Google Chrome, are built to stream TV content from services like Netflix and Hulu. The Nvidia Shield TV can stream all of your favorite shows and movies from your favorite services and premium channels as well. It’s capable of handling 4K HDR content, too, if you’ve got a UHD TV for it.

While any of those brand-name streaming sticks and boxes will serve you well if all you need is TV content, when it comes to gaming, the Nvidia Shield TV is the only one that truly shines.

The Shield TV is our favorite media streaming device for gamers, thanks to its all-in-one design that doubles as a gaming console and a traditional streaming box. You can stream games from the cloud via GeForce Now (which might be the first game streaming service that’s actually good), or, if you’ve got an Nvidia-powered gaming PC, you can stream your library from your computer right to the Shield TV.

Bundling the Nvidia Shield TV with the Google Home Mini smart speaker makes a lot of sense: The Shield is now fully integrated with services like Google Play and Voice Assistant. The two devices can be easily synced and integrated into your larger smart home ecosystem, while built-in Google Voice Assistant lets you control everything with voice commands like Amazon Alexa.

This limited-time offer lets you grab the standard Nvidia Shield TV with a free Google Home Mini smart hub (a $50 value) for $180 from Walmart, but to get the best deal – and to get the most out of your Shield – we recommend grabbing the Shield TV with Shield controller for just $20 more. For $200, this bundle gives you the Shield TV streaming media player, Google Home Mini, and the Nvidia Shield controller (a $60 value by itself), for a total savings of $90.

