This Wayfair sale is your best bet for cheap office chairs

Aaron Mamiit
By

For employees who are working from home, or business owners who are managing their operations, you’ll be able to perform better if you’re sitting comfortably. That’s why it’s important to invest in office chair deals. If you don’t know where to begin your search for the best office chairs, it’s highly recommended that you check out Wayfair’s Daily Sales, as well as the retailer’s Office Furniture Sale.

Among the discounts on office chairs that you can take advantage of from Wayfair, here are two options that you should consider: The Steelside Zahara Task Chair, which is down to $107 from its original price of $225 after a $118 discount, and the Inbox Zero Ergonomic Executive Chair, which is down to $210 from its original price of $310 after a $100 discount. There are many other choices aside from these so you’re more than welcome to look around, but since Wayfair’s sales will likely attract a lot of shoppers, if you see a deal that you like, you should probably finalize your purchase right away or you’ll risk missing out.

Steelside Zahara Task Chair — $107, was $225

The Steelside Zahara Task Chair in a home office.

The Steelside Zahara Task Chair is made from mesh and PVC for your comfort, while the padded vinyl headrest provides additional support for your head. It comes with a height-adjustable seat and a 360-degree swivel to help you find the perfect position while working, and it has an industrial-inspired iron base with five caster wheels for easy movement across any floor type. If you think the Steelside Zahara Task Chair is the office chair for you, you can buy it from Wayfair for $107, which is less than half its original price of $225 after a $118 price cut.

Inbox Zero Ergonomic Executive Chair — $210, was $310

The black version of the Inbox Zero Ergonomic Executive Chair on a white background.

For an even more comfortable sitting experience, you should go for the Inbox Zero Ergonomic Executive Chair, which offers a high-back design that fully supports your back and lumbar region, as well as armrests that are padded and height-adjustable. The office chair’s sleek leather upholstery provides sweat and dust resistance, while its reinforced steel frame promises durability. Invest in a reliable office chair by taking advantage of Wayfair’s $100 discount for the Inbox Zero Ergonomic Executive Chair, lowering its price to $210 from its original price of $310.

