OLED TV Memorial Day Sale: Sony, LG and Vizio from $1000

48-inch Sony A9S OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300

Why Buy:

Great brand

Excellent processor

X-Motion Clarity technology

Good size for smaller rooms

Often one of the best TV brands, it’s hardly surprising that you rarely see Sony TVs discounted. That’s why the Sony 48-inch Class A9S OLED TV is worth your attention. Besides its gorgeous OLED panel so you get a great picture whatever you’re watching, it also has a great processor in the form of the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. The processor analyzes content so it’s able to bring out the intense contrast of whatever you’re watching so you get a more natural picture. Able to reproduce more colors than a regular TV, it also offers a sharp and blur-free picture too thanks to X-Motion Clarity technology. Besides looking great, the Sony 48-inch Class A9S OLED TV sounds good, too, courtesy of Acoustic Surface Audio that pairs up well with the image you see. Extensive smart TV functionality rounds off the package.

55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,300

Why Buy:

Fantastic picture quality

Powerful processor

HDMI 2.1 ports

Simple to use

One of the best value OLED TV deals around, the LG 55-inch Class C1 OLED TV also happens to be one of the best TVs too. Everything about it is a delight to use. It looks great thanks to offering a truly superior OLED picture. It also has a powerful processor courtesy of the a9 Gen4 AI processor which ensures that picture and sound adjustments happen automatically as needed. A selection of HDMI 2.1 ports makes it great for hooking up to the latest games consoles with a dedicated game mode ensuring you get the ultimate picture. When watching movies, switch over to the Filmmaker mode to get a great image just like the director wanted too. Using the LG 55-inch Class C1 OLED TV is a breeze as well thanks to a great remote and intuitive home screen.

55-inch Sony Bravia A80J OLED 4K TV — $1,200, was $1,700

Why Buy:

Powerful processing

Fantastic picture quality

Great sound

HDMI 2.1 ports

The pick of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale for many people, the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED TV is very highly regarded. It uses Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR to ensure you get a truly realistic picture every time, even when it comes to HD content. That’s thanks to XR 4K Upscaling which does its best to create the best picture possible, even from an older source. XR Triluminos Pro color support also ensures that colors look highly accurate and gorgeous at all times. Elsewhere, there are HDMI 2.1 ports to delight gamers while extensive streaming support makes it easy to find something to watch. Even the audio is above average for built-in audio technology.

65-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,800

Why Buy:

Dedicated gaming mode

Great picture

4 HDMI 2.1 ports

Borderless design

The Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV looks gorgeous in every way. It has a borderless design that means you can focus on what you’re viewing without worrying about any distractions. It’ll look great in your living room, providing you with a billion shades of color and some exceptional color accuracy. For gamers, you get Vizio’s ProGaming Engine which automatically optimizes the TV for your Xbox or PlayStation thereby giving you smoother graphics and more responsive play courtesy of Variable Refresh Rate and auto low latency. A super fast processor does a great job of upscaling content while Dolby Vision HDR continues the colorful trend. Simple to use, it looks fantastic every step of the way.

65-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,900

Why Buy:

Beautiful display

Powerful processor for upscaling

Game mode

Easy to use interface

Considered to be one of the best OLED TVs around, the LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K TV is packed full of useful features. Besides looking phenomenal with fantastic contrast, deep blacks, and intense colors, the LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K TV is super smart. It has an a9 Gen 4 AI processor 4K which is able to adjust picture and sound automatically as you view. That gives you a truly superior image at all times, with the addition of a Filmmaker mode improving it even further. If you love to game, there’s a dedicated gaming mode too with HDMI 2.1 ports to hook the latest consoles up to. You’ll enjoy low input lag and fast response times no matter what you’re playing. As well as that, the LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K TV is super simple to use thanks to a great remote and clear interface.

65-inch LG G1 OLED 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,300

Why Buy:

Fast performance

Wall mount ready

Fantastic picture quality

Looks gorgeous

Memorial Day TV deals are the ideal time to upgrade to a very cool TV. The LG 65-inch Class G1 OLED TV is that cool TV. It’s designed to be wall mounted kind of like placing a piece of art on the wall. It has an incredibly thin bezel and there’s no gap between the screen and the wall so it looks great. The panel itself is just as great with OLED technology truly shining through here. That’s helped by the a9 Gen4 AI processor which automatically adjusts both picture and sound as needed. Also including a Filmmaker mode, the LG 65-inch Class G1 OLED TV ensures you get the picture looking just how the director wants you to see it. Made with gamers in mind, it also offers low input lag and fast response times for the fastest moving of games. A delight in every way, the LG 65-inch Class G1 OLED TV is even easy to use thanks to a great remote and voice controls.

55-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,200

Why Buy:

Fast performance

Great picture

Discreet profile

Smart Calibration mode

The Samsung 55-inch Class S95B OLED TV is designed with the perfectionist viewer in mind. It has a smart calibration feature so you can get the picture looking perfect in just a couple of clicks. Alongside that is a real depth enhancer that makes depth and dimension on screen feel just how it does in real life. An eye comfort mode also ensures that any blue light is automatically adjusted to keep your eyes safe. Alongside that is Dolby Atmos and Object tracking sound, as well as all the customary features you would expect from OLED technology. Easy to use thanks to an intuitive hub, the Samsung 55-inch Class S95B OLED TV even does a fantastic job of upscaling content, all while looking effortlessly thin.

65-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV — $2,300, was $2,500

Why Buy:

Latest OLED technology

Game optimizer mode

4 HDMI 2.1 ports

Brightness booster mode

The LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED is the latest in OLED technology beating the almighty C1 series of TVs. That means that the OLED panel somehow looks even better than before. It offers fantastic contrast, blacks, and colors. It also makes them even brighter courtesy of a Brightness Booster mode that gives you an even clearer picture than before. Its a9 Gen 5 AI processor does a great job of automatically adjusting settings whenever you need them with Filmmaker mode continuing to stand out from the crowd. In addition, there are four HDMI 2.1 ports plus a great game optimizer mode for players. For many people, this is the ultimate OLED TV right now. It costs a lot but it’s worth every cent.

