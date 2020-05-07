Exercise your brain with an Audible subscription — now free for a month

Stuck at home and bored of binge-watching Netflix? Grab a one-month Audible free trial and you can enjoy one of the thousands of great stories without having to stare at a screen all the time. Audiobooks are an amazing way to stay entertained while stuck at home, and you can listen to them while you’re working out, cooking dinner, or completing some household chores.

With the 30-day free trial, you get the choice of one audiobook at any one time along with access to select Audible Originals. Regret your choice of audiobook? No problem. You can easily swap it out for something that’s more to your liking.

Audible offers plenty of great choices. There are thousands of different audiobooks available from gripping fiction to non-fiction like Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime or Michelle Obama’s bestseller, Becoming. You can learn so much while still being entertained. That’s before you dive into Audible Originals, which offers exclusive titles for every kind of taste.

Audible Originals includes titles like the lighthearted comedy Escape from Virtual Island, which comes from some of the minds behind SNL and 30 Rock. There’s also the gripping true crime story Call Me God, which is sure to hook you as much as the biggest Netflix documentary out there — Tiger King.

Think of Audible as like Netflix for audiobooks and you can’t go wrong. Whatever your mood, there’s something to entertain or intrigue you here. It’s the perfect complement to your daily routine or for when you’re heading out for a walk to get some fresh air.

Audible also offers exclusive guided wellness programs that help you learn how to relax and meditate effectively, which is sure to be a huge help during more stressful times. You can work on zoning out from the worries of daily life and the world thanks to these programs.

Whatever you choose to listen to, this is the perfect time to try Audible. There’s absolutely no risk or commitment involved. Simply cancel the subscription before the renewal date and you won’t be charged a cent.

Audible works on mostly every device you can think of including your PC, Mac, iOS devices, Android phones and tablets, Sonos, Kindle, and all Alexa-enabled devices.

The free trial is available for a limited period only so remember to grab your 30 days for free right now. After the trial period ends, the price increases to $15 per month.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations