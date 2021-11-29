One of the best TVs for PS5, Xbox Series X is $200 OFF for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday deals often feature the best Cyber Monday TV deals and we think this 55-inch LG Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV at Best Buy hits the sweet spot. Normally priced at $1,500, it’s down to just $1,300 as part of the Cyber Monday sales. If you’re passionate about watching movies, playing games, or enjoying sports, you kind of need this TV. There’s simply no better TV out there right now for playing games, and it easily makes the latest content look truly fantastic.

Let’s get straight to the point — the 55-inch LG Class C1 Series 4K TV is absolutely fantastic. Got the money and want a new and amazing TV? Stop reading and hit the buy button. Seriously. Topping all the lists out there for the best OLED TVs particularly when it comes to playing games, it blows all the best 4k TVs out of the water in terms of sheer quality thanks to its OLED screen and HDMI 2.1 compatibility. You see, OLED is the future of TV technology. It stands for organic light-emitting diode and it basically means that every single pixel you see lights up individually as and when it needs to. That’s a huge difference from LED and QLED TVs, which use a backlight.

By lighting up individually, each pixel can be controlled far more than with other TV technology. That means OLED TVs can create a perfect black image with little to no blooming, meaning you can see exactly what’s going on whatever you’re watching. Alongside better blacks, you also get exceptionally high color accuracy and perfect contrast from pretty much all viewing angles. That’s why it’s so popular amongst gamers and movie fans. There’s no chance here of a fuzzy picture because the movie is a bit dark and you don’t have to worry about colors not popping sufficiently. Color is intense while blacks are, well, black yet perfectly nuanced.

Besides the phenomenal picture quality, the 55-inch LG Class C1 Series 4K TV is pretty great in all other ways, too. It uses an a9 Gen 4 A.I. processor 4K to upscale content and adjust pictures and sounds every time it needs to. It has a dedicated games mode that makes lag pretty much non-existent and that also makes action even smoother than usual. It also utilizes HDMI 2.1 technology, which is exactly what the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X need to look their best.

For those moments when you’re not gaming, webOS makes it easy to find all your favorite streaming content plus you can use voice controls to get things done. Our secret favorite feature? LG’s Magic Remote which works kind of like a Wii remote but better. It makes navigating all the menus so much easier than a regular TV remote.

Normally priced at $1,500, the 55-inch LG Class C1 Series 4K TV is down to just $1,300 at Best Buy right now. If you want the absolute best TV for gaming, this is the one for you. You really won’t regret it. You’re going to love it.

