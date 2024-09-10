 Skip to main content
The OnePlus 12 (a 9 out of 10 smartphone) has a rare discount

OnePlus 12 Glacial White on a wrinkly satin white cloth.
OnePlus is one of the most incredible consumer tech companies in town. Known for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and audio devices, OnePlus products are often reliable, packed with features, and priced reasonably. And while the OnePlus 12 smartphone (which we gave a 9 out of 10 to in our hands-on review) is priced competitively to begin with, the company just marked its class-leading mobile gadget:

Right now, you can buy the OnePlus 12 for $700 when you order through the manufacturer. At full price, this model costs $800. This is one of the best phone deals we’ve seen today, and you only have until September 22 to snatch it up.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 12

Available in Silky Black or Flowy Emerald (a fan favorite), the OnePlus 12 delivers some of the most exceptional smartphone performance and battery life we’ve seen in a long time, especially when compared to mid-tier and premium models from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 (the same chip used on Samsung Galaxy devices), OnePlus’ custom OxygenOS 14.0 (based on Android 14) delivers a lightning-fast UI experience and quick load times.

Are you tired of your phone battery always dying? The OnePlus 12 can last up to two days on a full charge, but that’s with moderate display settings. Our reviewer was able to maximize the display settings while using several apps throughout the day, and the OnePlus 12 still stayed power for one whole day. We were also glad to learn that the phone supports up to 100W charging (which is limited to 80W in the U.S.), which is far better than any other smartphone out there today.

Other noteworthy features include a beautiful 2K/120Hz ProXDR screen, a terrific Hasselblad camera system, and up to 256GB of storage. This deal lasts until September 22, so now may be the best time to save on this tremendous third-party alternative. Save $100 when you order the OnePlus 12 (12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage) directly through the manufacturer.

Want to learn about some other great smartphone savings? We have a big list of iPhone deals, and another collection of Samsung Galaxy deals. These two brands are two of the more significant foes that the OnePlus 12 is up against in 2024.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
