Save $100 on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro this Labor Day

Android phones just keep getting better and better, and as both the OS and the phones that carry it step up, we’re seeing fewer and fewer reasons to buy pricier models than these more affordable phones. Take for example the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, top of the line Android phones that, if you act now, you can get for $100 off with the Labor Day coupon code DTREND100 through September 14. You can pay as little as $699 for the OnePlus 8, that’s $100 off its original price of $699; pay only $799 for the OnePlus 8 Pro, that’s $100 off its original price of $899. Act fast, these phone deals won’t be around for long.

Here’s why this deal on these Android phones is such an amazing opportunity. Firstly, we love the look of these phones: They’re sleek and curved, maybe the most aerodynamic and best-looking Android phone iteration out there. The screen on the Pro is a big, beautiful, 6.78 inches. The resolution on the Pro is 3,120 x 1,440, way higher than many phones in the same class (the OnePlus 8 is 6.55 inches and 2400 x 1080 pixels respectively). The OnePlus 8 Pro has Fluid Engine technology so that swiping and scrolling are smooth as can be, backed up with MEMC technology that provides even smoother motion. And the Pro refreshes at a rate of 120 Hz, which is up there with the most expensive new Galaxy models Samsung offers. Even the OnePlus 8’s 90 Hz is still better than most.

Once we get under the screen, more features make it even more attractive. The processing is lightning fast on both phones. Both phones boast the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which offers speeds 25% faster than previous models. While the OnePlus 8 has XX5 Dual Mode 5G, which allows you to connect to multiple networks at once, OnePlus Pro has futuristic LPDDR5 RAM, which boosts operating speed and is less straining on a battery. They both have a UFS 3.0 file management system, which makes the phone’s software move even quicker. The best part: These processors are designed to operate with the fast and furious G5 network. These are phones for the future.

And we’re smitten with the cameras. They are both equipped with a 48MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, 5MP Color Filter rear camera, and 16MP front camera. And there is amazing tech that supports landscape, portrait, low-light, and many other forms of photography. Whether you’re a casual user who just wants the best pics of your friends and family, or a pro who uses your phone cameras to build content for your brand, these cameras have you covered from absolutely every angle.

And that battery life? Amazing. A whole day’s worth.

With fast processors, some of the clearest, crispest screens, and absolutely amazing cameras, these are some of the best Android 5G phones money can buy. Right now, using the coupon code DTREND100, you can get the OnePlus 8 for as low as $699, that’s $100 off its original price of $799; or you can get the OnePlus 8 Pro for as low as $799, $100 off its original price of $899, through September 14. There aren’t many better Android phones out there, so these are Labor Day deals you should consider right away.

