The Prime Day deals have some of the best discounts of the year, so it makes sense you’d wait until this sales bonanza to pick up a new phone. Smartphones are expensive products, even at the lower end of the scale, so any money you can save feels like money earned. If you’re looking for a new smartphone this Prime Day, and don’t want to spend a lot, check out this Prime Day phone deal that slashes the OnePlus Nord N200 to .

While not one of the best OnePlus phones by any means, the OnePlus Nord N200 is a solid budget pick from the seasoned smartphone manufacturer, and even comes with a 5G connection — a feature that isn’t common at all in smartphones of this price. A 5G connection means the N200 has the future-proofing to last well into the future, and offer you the next generation of mobile data speed.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Nord N200

Top of the list as to why you should buy the OnePlus Nord N200 is because it’s a budget phone that has access to 5G. That’s a pretty huge deal, and while 5G isn’t a must-buy reason right now, it’s definitely going to be a big part of the future, and by buying the Nord N200, you’re preparing yourself for that future, while also not spending a huge amount. But of course, 5G isn’t the only reason you should be buying this Prime Day phone deal, so let’s look into what else makes the OnePlus Nord N200 a great purchase.

We don’t generally expect a budget smartphone to excel at design, but there’s no getting away from it: The Nord N200 looks pretty good. While there’s a relatively thick bezel at the bottom of the display, it’s forgivable, and the selfie camera is found within a punch-hole in the display. If you’ve not had a phone with one of those before, it seems intrusive, but you quickly forget it’s there during your everyday use. The 6.49-inch display is running a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080), which is very welcome at this price range, and should look great. But the real surprise here is the inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate. You won’t even find this feature on the $800 Apple iPhone 13, and it allows your phone’s display to refresh more often than a standard 60Hz display. As a result, use looks smoother and actions feel faster. It’s an impressive addition, and one that really elevates this Prime Day phone deal.

The Snapdragon 480 processor should be able to handle most of your everyday needs without much problem. More demanding 3D games are likely to be outside of its remit, but if you’re not too worried about that, then it’s unlikely to be an issue. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage as standard, which isn’t a bad level of storage for most — but you’re likely to have to do some pruning of your downloads and other media files from time to time. Thankfully, there’s also room for a microSD card, so you can offload some of your larger files as needed.

The camera is unlikely to land the OnePlus Nord N200 on our best camera phones list, but it should be fairly good. Don’t expect too much from the 2-megapixel depth and 2MP macro lenses, but the 13MP main lens is probably going to be able to take good enough shots for sharing on social media. You’re not going to win any photography prizes, but at this price level, you shouldn’t expect to.

