It’s always useful to have a tablet around the house. You can view videos on a screen that’s bigger than your phone, read books on apps like Kindle, or give it to your kids to play games and watch educational content. However, the best Black Friday tablet deals don’t always have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable tablet for your family, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. You can pick up the onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet for just $79, a $30 discount from the original price of $109. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on cheap tablets.

While it’s not one of the best Android tablets, this onn. 10.1-inch Android 11 tablet is packed with everything you need out of a budget-friendly device. It’s powered by a 2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for your files that is expandable with a microSD card slot. While that won’t be lightning-fast, the Android 11 Go operating system runs surprisingly well on this device. You’ll have access to everything on the Google Play Store, such as streaming services, e-book readers, and games. There’s even a 2MP front-facing camera that works just fine for video calls over Zoom or Skype. It’s equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi, so you can stay online no matter what your connection is.

This system is rated for about nine hours of battery life on a single charge, which means you or your kids can keep using it throughout the day. It also charges with USB-C, which is a feature we usually find on much more expensive tablets. The 1280 x 800 10.1-inch screen is more than enough for all the content consumption you’d want. If you plan to hand this gadget over to your kids, this device has a Kids Mode powered by Google Kids Space, which you can manage through a family-linked Google account. This gives your children access to a wide variety of apps, books, and videos specifically curated for kids ages 3 to 8.

At this heavily discounted price, you can’t find a better tablet deal than the onn. 10.1-inch Android 11 tablet. For under $100, you’re getting a fully-featured and decently powered Android tablet that’s perfect for a variety of use cases. Right now, Walmart is offering it for just $79, which is $30 off the original price of $109. That’s a 28% discount! If you’re interested in this deal, you should hit that “Buy Now” button right away since this offer could end at any time.

