3 55-inch TV deals under $300 available today

If you’ve been waiting to turn your living room into a home theater because you’ve been reluctant to drop all of that cash, today Walmart has come to the rescue. Right now, Walmart TV deals are seriously awesome, and you can pick up a 55-inch TV for less than $300. 4K TV deals this sweet are hard to come by, so keep reading and click the links below to pick one up today and start building the home theater of your dreams. Trust us, once you revamp your viewing experience, you’ll never to need to head to a movie theater again.

Sceptre 55″ Class 4K UHD LED TV — $258, was $368

Sceptre’s 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV is equipped to take your viewing experience to the next level. The color of the display is unlike any other you’ve seen before, and the 4K picture delivers unmatched quality. The screen features 3840 x 2160 resolution, which translates to over eight million pixels. Every image will appear more natural and realistic than you’ve ever imagined; you’re bound to feel like you are part of the action when watching content on this 55-inch screen. It comes with four HDMI ports that allow you to connect up to four of your favorite devices at once, so you can plug and play gaming systems, speakers, soundbars, and just about any other accessory under the sun. You’ll be able to stream, browse, and listen to all of your multimedia more seamlessly and in better quality than ever before. Best of all, the HDMI 2.0 ports enable you to stream 4K video, so you’ll have the best possible viewing experience that is unmatched by anything else on the market.

onn. 55” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV — $298, was $379

onn. has made a 55-inch television that is ready to be your binge-watching companion. onn.’s 4K Ultra High Definition television brings out more lifelike color, texture, and detail than any other TV you’ve ever seen. Even better is that onn. has partnered with Roku to deliver a seemingly endless amount of content with thousands of channels for you to choose from, all of which are presented to you from your own customizable home screen. You can watch content via satellite, cable, HDTV antenna, or stream from your favorite app. The Roku mobile app allows you to search for the title, artist, actor, or director of any show just using your voice. The software on this TV updates automatically, so all that’s left for you to do is decide what to watch. Enjoy all of the television you can watch on the crystal clear display and upgrade your smart home instantly with this onn. TV.

Philips 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Android Smart LED TV — $298, was $348

It’s generally agreed that Philips is the name behind some of the best TVs on the market, so when we saw this deal on the Philips 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV, we couldn’t turn away. This television combines everything we’ve come to love about Android with the unparalleled quality of 4K resolution in a gorgeous, sleek package. HDR means that you get more detail and more beautiful colors than ever before, and the brightness is next-level. With Android TV, you have endless options for entertainment, and you can use your own personal Google Assistant to find what you’re looking for any time you want. Search for movies, content, TV shows, games, and more, or control all of your smart home devices with the sound of your voice. Even check the weather and local traffic right from your TV. The Google Play Store gives you access to even more content options, and you can easily mirror your smartphone directly to your television. What makes this particular deal even more special is that if you buy any Android TV from Walmart right now, you’ll get six months of Peacock Premium for absolutely free. It’s hard to imagine a better television, especially at such an affordable price. We’d hate for you to miss out, so click the link below to add to cart right now.

