 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The onn. 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV against a white background.

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.

Why you should buy the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, the onn. 50-inch 4K Smart TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 50-inch 4K Smart TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

And a TV isn’t worth making the centerpiece of your home theater without top notch picture quality. Like all of the best TVs, the onn. 50-inch 4K TV presents all of your favorite content in crystal clear 4K resolution, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail than lower resolution TVs are capable of. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on HBO Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix. It also has a higher refresh rate than many TVs, making the onn. 50-inch 4K Smart TV perfect for gamers, sports lovers, and binge watchers.

Related

While the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV would typically set you back $238, it’s currently just $198 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $40, and free shipping is included with your purchase. You can also pick it up in-store in many locations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Buy deals: save on TVs, laptops, iPad, Xbox Series S and more
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Save $1,100 on this Samsung washer and dryer bundle today
Samsung washer and dryer in Silver Steel.
Hurry! The Dyson bladeless fan has a rare discount today only
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan in silver against a white background.
Get ready for the Super Bowl with these 70-inch TV deals
2023 TCL Q7 4K QLED TV.
This Surface Pro 7+ with type cover is over $200 off at Walmart
Side angle of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ against a white background.
Best gaming headset deals for January 2023
player using Razer BlackShark headset
Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for January 2023
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
nvidia rtx restock best buy gpu drops
Don’t miss these laptop deals in Best Buy’s 4-day flash sale
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table outside.
The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale
The LG 77-inch Class B2 OLED 4K Smart TV against a white background.
Lenovo is offloading ThinkPad laptops with ridiculous discounts
Front angle of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop against a white background.
The best laptop deals available today — starting at $110
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop has an insane price cut right now
The Dell G15 gaming laptop in silver on a white background.