Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV

Reminding you that the best Black Friday TV deals are pretty sweet, this Onn. 50-inch Class 4K TV is sure to appeal to anyone looking to add a cheap TV to their den, living room, or bedroom. The TV has all the essentials, even if it doesn’t come from one of the best TV brands out there. It offers a 4K resolution so you can enjoy watching your favorite shows or movies at a high-end resolution. As well as that, it’s easy to access such shows as the TV has Roku Smart TV built-in to it.

Through Roku, you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows available across thousands of different free or paid channels. With so much choice, you’ll also be pleased to know that it has a customizable home screen so you only see what you need to see while you browse. It makes it the ideal portal for all your entertainment needs with the TV also smart home ready and working with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. Via the Roku mobile app, you can also use voice controls to save you the need to tap buttons at any point. Other essentials include three HDMI ports so you can hook it up to all your devices without a problem.

Normally priced at $268, the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K TV is down to $238 for a limited time only at Walmart. A saving of $30 soon adds up on this kind of budget pricing. This is a great time to add an extra TV to your home for less today. Buy it now before stock runs out.

Editors' Recommendations