This 50-inch QLED TV is under $230 for Prime Day (seriously)

Lucas Coll
By
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

It’s finally happening. Prime Day 2022 has landed, bringing with it tons of great Prime Day deals on everything under the sun — and not just at Amazon. If you’re after home theater deals to upgrade your entertainment setup, Walmart is offering one of the lowest price’s we’ve ever seen on this 50-inch QLED TV from Onn, which can be yours for just $228 —  from its normal $380 price. You read that right: You can score a quantum-dot 4K smart TV for just $228 right now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn QLED TV

The obvious selling point of the 50-inch Onn 4K Roku TV is its QLED panel. QLED stands for quantum-dot light-emitting diode, and is a bit different from (and a bit better than) standard LED panels you usually see on televisions. A QLED TV panel features an overlay comprised of small particles — the “quantum dots” — that capture and amplify light. This creates a much brighter image than a traditional LED panel can deliver, and is what makes this 50-inch QLED TV one of the best Prime Day TV deals we’ve seen so far.

This technology isn’t quite as cutting-edge as it was a few years ago, but that’s a good thing, because that also means that it’s not nearly as expensive as it was — this 50-inch QLED TV is proof enough of that. This is one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals if you want to enjoy the brighter, more vibrant picture of a quantum-dot television on the cheap, but the Onn 50-inch QLED TV has more to offer than just that.

This is a 4K smart TV, so you can hook this television up to the internet and stream shows, movies, and sports to your heart’s content. The pre-loaded Roku TV software is great (if you’ve ever used a Roku device before, you’ll be in familiar waters right away) and supports all the most popular streaming apps. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+ — it’s all good. You also get four HDMI ports along with a composite connection, which is a nice number of hookups to see on a 50-inch TV. That gives you plenty of input points for devices like media players, gaming consoles, and a soundbar.

The Onn 50-inch QLED TV has everything you want in a no-frills, workhorse 4K smart TV, but the addition of that gorgeous quantum-dot panel is really what makes this one of the hottest TV deals going right now (and one of the best Prime Day deals, period). If a TV in this size is on your list, this is the one to buy, so grab it before it’s gone!

