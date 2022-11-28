Cyber Monday just blessed us with a 50-inch QLED TV for $288

Cyber Monday deals are always a great chance to buy a TV for less, and we’re super excited about this one. Over at Walmart right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch QLED TV for just $288, saving you $90 off the usual price of $378. Being able to buy a QLED TV for so little easily makes this one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals around. Snap it up now before you miss out or read on while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch QLED TV

Onn. may not be one of the best TV brands around but it’s still worth paying attention to. With this TV, you get all the benefits of QLED technology without paying a fortune. Quantum Dot technology means that you get a superior image to a standard LED screen with a quantum filter that precisely controls color output. That leads to more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and brighter images than a regular 4K TV. With sharp contrast and upscaling abilities, whatever you watch gives you extra punch and clarity.

The Onn. 50-inch QLED TV also offers up a 120Hz refresh rate so fast-moving imagery still looks great with no motion blur to worry about. It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, much like you’d see from the best TVs around. Dolby Vision HDR maximizes the potential of QLED so you get a more lifelike image, while Dolby Atmos ensures it sounds great too. Thanks to 36 local dimming zones, you’ll never miss a detail even during the darkest of scenes.

Besides the great picture, the Onn. 50-inch QLED TV also has Roku built-in so it’s easy to find all your favorite shows, movies, and streaming services, all courtesy of an easy-to-use and customizable home screen. It’s ideal for any household, even if you have family members who aren’t too confident about using technology. A Roku voice remote simplifies things even further.

Normally priced at $378, the Onn. 50-inch QLED TV is down to $288 for a limited time only at Walmart. Likely to expire very soon, snap it up now if you want to embrace QLED technology for less.

Editors' Recommendations