Hurry — this 50-inch 4K TV is $148 for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals typically offer plenty of awesome TV deals and that’s no different this year. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $148. That’s a fantastic bargain for anyone who’s been waiting to upgrade to 4K or looking to add an extra TV to their home for far less than usual. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, it’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush of Black Friday while still enjoying Black Friday prices. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV

Onn. may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but it knows how to keep costs down. In the case of the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV, you get all the advantages of 4K like a 2160p resolution picture that brings more lifelike color, texture, and detail, without spending a lot of cash. It also has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can wirelessly stream over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels, giving you plenty of options. Roku also offers up a customizable home screen so it’s simple to navigate with voice controls also possible if you use the Roku mobile app. Voice controls are a great way of saving you the effort of typing in long film names or searching for actors.

Alongside that, the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV has all the essentials, so even though this isn’t one of the best TVs, you’ll still be happy. This includes support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. It also has three HDMI ports so you can hook up other devices like game consoles, too. This is the kind of TV that’s ideal for adding to a bedroom, small den, or even your kids’ bedroom so they can enjoy their favorite shows easily.

The Onn. 50-inch 4K TV is currently available for only $148 at Walmart. Part of the Walmart Black Friday deals, we’re expecting this to be a highly popular item thanks to it being so fantastically priced. If this is the right TV at the right price for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out on a great bargain.

Editors' Recommendations