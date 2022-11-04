Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to catch one of the best TV deals available, you should direct your attention to Walmart today. The retail giant has discounted on the Onn 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV an impressive $111, which brings its sale price all the way down to just $268 as this highly capable 4K TV would typically set you back $379. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Onn 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a smart TV bundled into it, the Onn 55-inch 4K TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. It is also a Roku TV, which conveniently presents your favorite content through a customizable home screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on HBO Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix.

And a TV isn’t worth making the centerpiece of your home theater without top-notch picture quality. Like all of the best TVs, the Onn 55-inch 4K TV presents all of your favorite content in crystal clear 4K resolution, bringing out more lifelike color, texture, and detail than lower-resolution TVs are capable of. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that gamers will love when they’re taking on the best Xbox Series X games or the best PS5 games, and that sports and action movie watchers will love as they’re enjoying the intensity of fast-paced action.

The Onn 55-inch 4K TV is the perfect TV for gamers, sports fans, and binge-watchers. While it would typically set you back $379, it’s currently just $268 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $111, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

