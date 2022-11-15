You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is today

QLED TVs have become more affordable in recent years, and they’re even cheaper from Walmart’s early Black Friday TV deals. Here’s a great example — the 65-inch Onn. QLED 4K TV for just $398, due to a $180 discount to its original price of $578. The retailer may pull this offer at any moment though, so if you want to enjoy this Black Friday-level price with the added bonus of avoiding the online rush during the shopping holiday, you need to send in your order right now.

Why you should buy this 65-inch Onn. QLED 4K TV

Breathe new life into your living room with the Onn. QLED 4K TV, which features 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, as well as support for Dolby Vision for extraordinary colors and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. The TV also promises smooth movements even in action-packed scenes, as it features a 120Hz effective refresh rate that our 4K TV buying guide explains as the number of individual frames per second that the TV can display. If our guide on what size TV to buy says a 65-inch screen will fit in your available space, that area will pop even more because of the bezel-less frame that will draw the eyes of everyone around it.

Today’s best TVs are all smart TVs that run on various operating systems for easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. For the Onn. QLED 4K TV, it’s powered by the Roku platform, which also provides a simple but customizable home screen that lets you quickly switch between input sources, and jump directly into your favorite shows. The TV comes with a Roku voice remote, which will let you use voice commands to search for content and control playback.

The 65-inch Onn. QLED 4K TV, on sale for an affordable $398, down $180 from its sticker price of $578, is one of the best offers from the Walmart Black Friday deals that are already available. You don’t want to waste time thinking about whether you’ll take advantage of it, though, because we don’t expect stocks to last long. If you want to upgrade your home theater setup through this year’s Black Friday deals, you don’t have to look further than this bargain price for the Onn. QLED 4K TV.

