You can get this 65-inch QLED TV for $398 if you’re fast enough

Jennifer Allen
By
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Cyber Monday deals don’t really get much better than being able to buy a huge Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for $398 instead of $568 at Walmart. A massive saving of $170, this is a great chance to embrace QLED technology for less than usual. You’re going to need to be fast though as this TV is already hugely popular and liable to sell out. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 65-inch QLED TV

Cyber Monday TV deals are always worth holding out for as demonstrated by this Onn. 65-inch QLED TV. While it may not come from one of the best TV brands, there’s no denying that gaining QLED technology for such a low price is worth it. Quantum Dot technology means that it looks better than a standard LED screen with a quantum filter that precisely controls color output. That leads to more vibrant colors and deeper blacks all on screen at the same time. With sharp contrast and upscaling abilities, your 4K and HDR content looks extra punchy and clear, so it’s great for movie fans.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, it can also handle fast-moving images without any risk of motion blur so it’s a good bet for action or sports fans. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies have been added too. Dolby Vision HDR means you get a more lifelike and vivid picture, while Dolby Atmos provides audio that surrounds and moves all around you. There are also 60 local dimming zones to improve the contrast ratio by dimming parts of the screen that should go dark while keeping bright areas clear and intense. It’s the kind of technology that some of the best TVs use while staying cheaper than you’d think.

For your streaming needs, there’s also Roku built-in to the TV to make it easy to find all your favorite shows and streaming apps. Voice remote support means you don’t even have to tap many buttons to get to where you need to go. Four HDMI inputs give you plenty of options for hooking up all your favorite devices too.

Normally priced at $568, the Onn. 65-inch QLED TV is down to $398 right now at Walmart, saving you $170 off the usual price. A true bargain of a Cyber Monday TV deal, you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out.

