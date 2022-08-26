 Skip to main content
Back-to-school tablet deal: This 7-inch tablet is only $50

Jennifer Allen
By
Onn 7-inch tablet at a side angle on a white background.

If you don’t need a well-known branded tablet, you can pick up a 7-inch tablet right now for just $50 at Walmart. The tablet in question is the Onn 7-inch tablet. It normally costs $59, but it’s enjoying a nearly $10 price reduction right now so it’s just $50 for a brief period of time. We’re not calling it the best tablet of all time but if you’re looking to get one of the cheapest tablet deals around, we can’t see anything better than this appearing any time soon. Let’s take a look at why you might want to buy it.

Why you should buy the Onn 7-inch tablet

We’re not going to say the Onn 7-inch tablet is one of the best tablets around because it isn’t. It’s a super cheap tablet after all. Instead, it’s still pretty useful if you need to do some web browsing, social media checking, or catching up on email, all without needing to grab a laptop. Sure, you could use your smartphone but thanks to the Onn’s 7-inch screen, you’ll have more room to see what’s going on. That screen has a resolution of 1024 x 600 so it’s not exactly ideal for streaming content but you can still catch up on Netflix if you feel like it.

Really, the Onn 7-inch tablet’s greatest strength is it’s an ideal tablet to entertain the kids with. It has an 8-hour battery life so you can pass it on to your kids to distract them during a long journey or if you need to keep them entertained on a different part of a trip. They can even mess around with its cameras as it has a 2MP front-facing camera as well as a 2MP rear-facing camera. 16GB of storage also means you can install a few games to it and various other apps as well.

The Onn 7-inch tablet may not feature amongst the best Android tablets but it’s an ideal cheap device to have in your technology arsenal. You can get your kids to use it and keep them away from your more expensive tablets, or give them it as their first-ever tablet.

Normally priced at $59, the Onn 7-inch tablet is down to $50 for a limited time only at Walmart. Bordering on impulse-buy territory, it’s a modest yet crucial discount for anyone seeking to buy the cheapest tablet around. Buy it now before the deal ends.

