Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.

Why you should buy the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV

One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a smart TV bundled into it, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Its smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on HBO Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix.

And a TV isn’t worth making the centerpiece of your home theater without top-notch picture quality. Like all of the best TVs, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV presents all of your favorite content in crystal clear 4K resolution, bringing out more lifelike color, texture, and detail than lower resolution TVs are capable of. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that gamers will love when they’re taking on the best Xbox Series X games or the best PS4 games, and sports and action movie lovers will love as they’re enjoying the intensity of fast-paced games and scenes. The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the perfect TV for gamers, sports lovers, and binge watchers.

While the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku Tv would typically set you back $548, it’s currently just $448 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $100, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

