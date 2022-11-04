There was a time when 70-inch TVs all came with exorbitant price tags, but that’s no longer the case, especially with the TV deals that retailers have been rolling out. If you look hard enough, you can even get one for less than $500, such as with this offer from Walmart for the 70-inch onn. 4K TV, which brings its price down to $448 from its original price of $548 following a $100 discount. You shouldn’t think about it as the savings may no longer be available tomorrow — it would be wise to make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 70-inch onn. 4K TV

Does your living room have enough space for a 70-inch TV? If your guide on what size TV to buy says that you do, then you shouldn’t hesitate to go for the onn. 4K TV. You’ll enjoy crystal clear details and lifelike colors on your favorite shows and movies because of the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, and watching sports or playing video games will be smooth with its 60Hz refresh rate, which our 4K TV buying guide explains as the number of individual frames per second that the TV can display.

Today’s best TVs are all smart TVs that grant access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and the onn. 4K TV follows the trend through the Roku platform. In addition to opening yourself up to limitless libraries of content, the platform will allow you to customize the TV’s home screen with your preferred apps so you won’t always have to search for them when you want to launch them. You can also use the free Roku mobile app to browse channels and use voice commands through your smartphone, for added convenience.

Walmart TV deals are known for the amazing value that they provide to shoppers, but the retailer’s offer for the 70-inch onn. 4K TV is in a class of its own. You’ll only have to pay $448 for the TV instead of $548, for savings of $100. You won’t always get the chance to buy a 70-inch 4K TV for less than $500, so there’s no reason to be confused over whether to take advantage of this deal or not. Add the onn. 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately, while the discount is still online.

