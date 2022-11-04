 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart just slashed the price of this 70-inch 4K TV to under $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

There was a time when 70-inch TVs all came with exorbitant price tags, but that’s no longer the case, especially with the TV deals that retailers have been rolling out. If you look hard enough, you can even get one for less than $500, such as with this offer from Walmart for the 70-inch onn. 4K TV, which brings its price down to $448 from its original price of $548 following a $100 discount. You shouldn’t think about it as the savings may no longer be available tomorrow — it would be wise to make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 70-inch onn. 4K TV

Does your living room have enough space for a 70-inch TV? If your guide on what size TV to buy says that you do, then you shouldn’t hesitate to go for the onn. 4K TV. You’ll enjoy crystal clear details and lifelike colors on your favorite shows and movies because of the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, and watching sports or playing video games will be smooth with its 60Hz refresh rate, which our 4K TV buying guide explains as the number of individual frames per second that the TV can display.

Today’s best TVs are all smart TVs that grant access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and the onn. 4K TV follows the trend through the Roku platform. In addition to opening yourself up to limitless libraries of content, the platform will allow you to customize the TV’s home screen with your preferred apps so you won’t always have to search for them when you want to launch them. You can also use the free Roku mobile app to browse channels and use voice commands through your smartphone, for added convenience.

Walmart TV deals are known for the amazing value that they provide to shoppers, but the retailer’s offer for the 70-inch onn. 4K TV is in a class of its own. You’ll only have to pay $448 for the TV instead of $548, for savings of $100. You won’t always get the chance to buy a 70-inch 4K TV for less than $500, so there’s no reason to be confused over whether to take advantage of this deal or not. Add the onn. 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately, while the discount is still online.

Editors' Recommendations

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
The 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with the Roku TV interface on the screen.
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV just got an unbelievable discount
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.
Save $350 on the 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV at this retailer today
An African landscape on the LG C2 OLED.
Forget iPad: This Samsung tablet is $109 right now
samsung galaxy tab a7 lite deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle
These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 51% off today
Sony's WH-XB910N noise-canceling wireless headphones.
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a massive price cut
Samsung Smart Refrigerator placed within a kitchen environment.
This HP Pavilion Laptop deal cuts the price nearly in half
Front angle of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop against a white background.
You won’t believe how cheap this 13-inch laptop is at Walmart
A blue Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook.
Over 4,000 Walmart shoppers love this Lenovo laptop — now $279
lenovo ideapad 5g qualcomm snapdragon 8cx ces 2021
1,500 Walmart shoppers love this full HD projector — Now just $80
Vankyo Cinemango 100 full HD portable video projector product image.
Cheap printer alert: get this HP Inkjet with 6 months of ink for $59
The HP Deskjet 2742e Himalayan Pink version detailing the 6 months of free Instant Ink deal.
This 65-inch 4K TV is mind-bogglingly cheap — under $400
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.