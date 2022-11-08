Black Friday sales have arrived ahead of schedule this year, bringing with them plenty of Black Friday TV deals as well as bargains on all sorts of other electronics. If you’re particularly searching for a new television for streaming shows and movies, playing video games, and doing everything else you need a TV for, then the early Walmart Black Friday sale is offering up a killer discount on this Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV. Right now, you can beat the holiday sales rush and grab this TV for a very affordable $448 and enjoy a nice $100 discount. If that sounds enticing, then read on to see why it’s one of the best Black Friday TV deals up for grabs right now.

Why you should buy the Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV

TVs are only getting cheaper, and this year has seen prices drop quite a bit. That’s especially the case now, as Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in October kicked off the 2022 holiday shopping early, sending other retailers scrambling to catch up and run early Black Friday sales of their own in order to lure in deal-hungry shoppers. With a 70-inch UHD LED panel, the Onn 4K Roku TV is a juicy bargain if you want a bigger screen than the more common 55-inch and 65-inch televisions that populate most living rooms today.

One thing this TV does share in common with others, however, is that it runs on the Roku OS, which is arguably the most popular streaming interface for smart TVs today. It’s slick, beginner-friendly, and intuitive, making it easy to navigate through all your favorite streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and many others. You can also integrate it with your cable box, satellite setup, or HD antenna if you’re not fully ready to cut the cord.

If you have an Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit device, you can also sync the TV with your wider smart home ecosystem to control media playback and more using just your voice. Three HDMI ports give you some hookups for gaming consoles and media players, and HDMI ARC let you hook up a soundbar or similar audio device with a single HDMI cable for less wire clutter. The Onn 70-inch Roku TV supports HDR10 as well, letting you enjoy modern HDR TV content with brighter and more vibrant colors.

This is a great budget-friendly television for anybody looking for a bigger screen to add to their living room, basement, or other larger home theater area. You can score it for just $448 right now after early Walmart Black Friday deals shave $100 off its usual $548 price tag.

