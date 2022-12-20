 Skip to main content
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 70-inch QLED TV is today

Jennifer Allen
By
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Walmart is continuing its run of great TV deals by giving you the chance to buy a 70-inch QLED TV for only $528. The TV in question is the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV and it’s normally priced at $648. With a price cut of $120, it’s just become more affordable at $528 and we’re delighted it’s possible to buy such a large QLED TV at this price. QLED TV deals rarely dip this low so it’s unlikely to stick around for long. You seriously don’t want to miss out. Buy it now or take a quick glance below at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV

Onn. may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but at this price, we’re not complaining. QLED is great to see in this price range. It means you get sharp contrast, more vibrant colors, deeper black, and brighter images than with a regular 4K TV. The TV offers 60 local dimming zones which improve the contrast ratio by dimming the parts of the screen that should be dark while keeping other areas bright. Further helping matters is Dolby Vision support so you get a more cinematic quality of picture. This may not rival the very best TVs that cost twice the price, but it’s still going to look good.

Elsewhere, there’s a 120Hz effective refresh rate so you can dodge any worries about motion blur. Also, you get Dolby Atmos sound which will give you a more immersive experience than most other TVs in this price range and at this size. It’s also a Roku smart TV so you get easy-to-understand access to all your favorite streaming apps, making it a breeze to find something new to watch. Voice controls are even more helpful so you won’t even have to keep tapping buttons unless you really want to.

Normally priced at $648, the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV is down to $528 for a limited time only at Walmart. A great deal given the size and the fact it uses QLED technology, it’s ideal for anyone that wants a big screen experience without spending big bucks. Buy it now before the deal ends. We can’t see it lasting for long.

