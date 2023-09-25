Didn’t think you could afford a 75-inch 4K TV? You may be wrong

There was a time when 75-inch 4K TVs were beyond the budget of most families, but those days are long gone. Today, there are offers like the 75-inch Onn Frameless 4K TV for just $498 from Walmart, after an $80 discount on its original price of $578. Here’s your chance to add a massive screen to your home theater setup for relatively cheap, but you’ll have to act fast because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Onn Frameless 4K TV

The 75-inch screen of the Onn Frameless 4K TV will let you watch movies and TV shows with excellent clarity and lifelike colors because it offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with its 60Hz refresh rate, motion in sports programs and action films will be very smooth. With no bezels surrounding the display, you’ll plunge yourself into an immersive viewing experience every time.

The 75-inch Onn Frameless 4K TV is powered by the Roku platform, which will let you access all of the popular streaming services. You’ll also be able to customize the 4K TV’s home screen, where you’ll be able to switch between cable, satellite, and other input sources such as video game consoles. With the free Roku mobile app, you can voice commands to search for content, or you can also use it as another remote for navigating the TV’s menus. The Onn Frameless 4K TV is also ready for integration into smart home systems running on Apple Home, Google Home, or Amazon’s Alexa.

If you’ve always wanted to equip your living room with a giant display, you should check out the available TV deals because prices have been declining. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 75-inch Onn Frameless 4K TV, already relatively affordable at its sticker price of $578, is even cheaper at only $498 from Walmart. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain though, as there’s a chance that it’s gone tomorrow. Shop the offer now to get the 75-inch Onn Frameless 4K TV with savings of $80.

Editors' Recommendations