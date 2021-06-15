  1. Deals
You won’t believe this early Prime Day Optoma projector deal at Amazon

Optoma HD146X Projector

If you want an alternative to 4K TVs for your home theater setup in the living room, you might want to install a projector for a cinematic experience. You don’t have to worry about shelling out too much because Amazon, a reliable source for projector deals, is offering an early Prime Day deal for the Optoma HD146X. The projector’s price has been slashed by $70, bringing it down to just $479 from its original price of $549.

The Optoma HD146X is tagged in Digital Trends’ best home theater projectors as the best value projector, as it’s perfect for budget-conscious shoppers who want to get the most bang for their buck. The device provides a full 1080p image with 3,600 lumens of brightness, which will allow you to watch content as if you’re in the cinema. If you’re planning to use the projector for your video game console, its Enhanced Gaming Mode enables quick response time for reduced lag and motion blur.

Optoma promises up to 15,000 hours of lamp life for the projector, which translates to more than 10 years of regular daily use. The Optoma HD146X is also easy to install, with vertical keystone correction and zoom features that provide flexibility on where you can place it. The projector’s also light at just more than 6 pounds, so you can even take it to your backyard for an outdoor showing.

You don’t need to break the bank to buy a projector that will transform your living room into a home cinema — you just have to take advantage of Amazon’s early Prime Day deal for the Optoma HD146X. The projector is currently available with a $70 discount, lowering its price to $479 from its original price of $549. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching movies or playing video games through the Optoma HD146X, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

