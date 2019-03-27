Amazon sale drops prices on Oral-B electric toothbrushes by up to $100

Share

Let’s admit it: Most of us don’t always follow our dentists’ instructions when it comes to brushing our teeth. This is especially true for those of us who use manual toothbrushes, as it can be tiresome to set a timer or count the seconds in order to brush for the recommended two minutes (especially before bed, when you’re already tired and just want to hit the hay). A good electric toothbrush can help.

Electric toothbrushes offer a lot of advantages over manual ones, not the least of which are built-in timers that make it easy to make sure you’re brushing as you should. Whether you just want a quality electric toothbrush that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, or you’re in the market for a model with the latest smart features, these Oral-B electric toothbrush deals can help you find the right one to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush – $50

The Oral-B Pro 1000 was named the best electronic toothbrush overall in our review roundup, with our team stating that it’s simply the best choice for anyone looking for a no-nonsense way to improve their oral health. The Oral-B Pro 1000 features a built-in two-minute brush timer (which gently vibrates every 30 seconds so you can track your progress). The rotating head will also automatically stop if it detects you are brushing too hard, helping you to develop a proper gentle brushing technique.

The Oral-B Pro 1000 is compatible with a variety of different replacement brush heads, too, so you can customize your routine to suit your oral hygiene needs. A 24-percent discount knocks this electric toothbrush down to just $50 on Amazon, making this one a solid choice for those who want a solid upgrade over their manual toothbrush but don’t want to spend too much.

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush – $100

Given the proliferation of mobile devices and internet-connected smart home appliances, it was only a matter of time before we saw app-enabled toothbrushes. The Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries features Bluetooth connectivity, letting you sync it with your smartphone to give you feedback on your brushing habits via Oral-B’s companion app. Its rotating head also features pressure sensors, and you can choose from five different pre-loaded brushing modes for regular brushing, sensitive teeth, gum care, whitening, and deep cleaning.

The Bluetooth-capable Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries is currently on sale for $100, saving you $60 and making this the best choice for those looking for a “smart” electric toothbrush that doesn’t cost more than a Benjamin.

Oral-B Pro Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush – $180

If you’re a smart tech junkie and thought the Pro 5000 was unique, then the aptly named Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 electric toothbrush takes it to the next level: When paired with your smartphone, the Genius 8000 uses Position Detection facial recognition to provide a visual readout of what areas of your mouth you may have missed. A color-coded SmartRing gives you a real-time indicator of elapsed time and pressure while you brush, and pressure sensors automatically prevent harsh over-brushing to keep your gums in top shape.

Six different brush modes also allow you to change settings for everything from gum health to breath-freshening. The included Smart Travel case can even charge your toothbrush and your smartphone simultaneously. The Oral B Pro Genius 8000 is a premium electric toothbrush with a price tag to match, but a $95 discount lets you grab it for $180 for a limited time.

