Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon sale drops prices on Oral-B electric toothbrushes by up to $100

Lucas Coll
By

Let’s admit it: Most of us don’t always follow our dentists’ instructions when it comes to brushing our teeth. This is especially true for those of us who use manual toothbrushes, as it can be tiresome to set a timer or count the seconds in order to brush for the recommended two minutes (especially before bed, when you’re already tired and just want to hit the hay). A good electric toothbrush can help.

Electric toothbrushes offer a lot of advantages over manual ones, not the least of which are built-in timers that make it easy to make sure you’re brushing as you should. Whether you just want a quality electric toothbrush that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, or you’re in the market for a model with the latest smart features, these Oral-B electric toothbrush deals can help you find the right one to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush – $50

oral b electric toothbrush deals pro 1000 black thumb

The Oral-B Pro 1000 was named the best electronic toothbrush overall in our review roundup, with our team stating that it’s simply the best choice for anyone looking for a no-nonsense way to improve their oral health. The Oral-B Pro 1000 features a built-in two-minute brush timer (which gently vibrates every 30 seconds so you can track your progress). The rotating head will also automatically stop if it detects you are brushing too hard, helping you to develop a proper gentle brushing technique.

The Oral-B Pro 1000 is compatible with a variety of different replacement brush heads, too, so you can customize your routine to suit your oral hygiene needs. A 24-percent discount knocks this electric toothbrush down to just $50 on Amazon, making this one a solid choice for those who want a solid upgrade over their manual toothbrush but don’t want to spend too much.

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush – $100

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries electric toothbrush

Given the proliferation of mobile devices and internet-connected smart home appliances, it was only a matter of time before we saw app-enabled toothbrushes. The Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries features Bluetooth connectivity, letting you sync it with your smartphone to give you feedback on your brushing habits via Oral-B’s companion app. Its rotating head also features pressure sensors, and you can choose from five different pre-loaded brushing modes for regular brushing, sensitive teeth, gum care, whitening, and deep cleaning.

The Bluetooth-capable Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries is currently on sale for $100, saving you $60 and making this the best choice for those looking for a “smart” electric toothbrush that doesn’t cost more than a Benjamin.

Oral-B Pro Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush – $180

oral b genius toothbrush location tracking technology lifestyle 3

If you’re a smart tech junkie and thought the Pro 5000 was unique, then the aptly named Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 electric toothbrush takes it to the next level: When paired with your smartphone, the Genius 8000 uses Position Detection facial recognition to provide a visual readout of what areas of your mouth you may have missed. A color-coded SmartRing gives you a real-time indicator of elapsed time and pressure while you brush, and pressure sensors automatically prevent harsh over-brushing to keep your gums in top shape.

Six different brush modes also allow you to change settings for everything from gum health to breath-freshening. The included Smart Travel case can even charge your toothbrush and your smartphone simultaneously. The Oral B Pro Genius 8000 is a premium electric toothbrush with a price tag to match, but a $95 discount lets you grab it for $180 for a limited time.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found teeth whitening kits, hair dryers, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Computing

Apple’s 4K 21.5-inch iMac is now $200 off if you pre-order it

Apple's new iMacs are now available and if you pre-order one from B&H you can get the midrange version for $200. That's a near 20-percent saving on one of the most competitive configurations.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Deals

The excellent Apple iPad gets even deeper price cuts on Amazon

The humble iPad from 2018 is still one of the best tablets around -- and a solid choice for most people. Amazon has seen some great price drops for these tablets recently, and now you can own an iPad for even less than before.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Newegg slashes prices on PS4 accessories and AAA games like Anthem

Newegg is currently offering big savings on a number of games for PS4 and Xbox One, including Anthem, Metro Exodus, The Division 2, and Kingdom Hearts 3. Accessories including headsets are also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

Get a new 2018 Apple MacBook Air for $1,000 with Amazon’s latest sale

Online retailer Amazon is currently running a discount on select models of the MacBook Air 2018. You can bring one home starting at $1,000, a full $200 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for March 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for March 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
discounted simplisafe security system with free camera 09
Deals

Get a free camera and 15% off a SimpliSafe home security system

Buy a SimpliSafe home security system to get a 15-percent discount and a free security camera. The sale runs through the end of this week. Buy a SimpliSafe system, try it for 60 days, and if not happy, return it with prepaid shipping for a…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Ben-Q EX3501R monitor
Deals

These big, beautiful BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on Amazon right now

All gamers know that a good monitor is just as important as PC hardware to fully enjoy what today's games have to offer. BenQ makes some of the best (including some of our favorites), and three top-rated BenQ gaming monitors are on sale on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 1
Home Theater

Need true wireless earbuds? Apple’s last-gen AirPods are discounted on Amazon

Just as anticipated, Apple's last-generation AirPods, which feature much of the same technology as the recently announced model, are getting discounted on Amazon. If you've been looking for a pair, now is the time to buy.
Posted By Parker Hall
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

Save big on the Alienware M15 laptop, other gaming accessories in Amazon sale

Fancy yourself a new gaming laptop or accessories for your PC? As part of its Deal of the Day event, Amazon is discounting the Alienware M15 laptop, as well as mice, portable hard drives, routers, and more. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Amazon Fire HD 8 front angle
Deals

Before you buy an iPad, check out this $35 Fire Tablet deal on Amazon

If you’re a Prime member shopping for a good cheap tablet for a kid you know or if you just want to grab one for yourself, these Amazon Fire deals (which can let you score a tablet for as little as $35) are just what the tech doctor…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Stock photo of 13 and 15 inch 2018 MacBook Pros
Computing

Save $400 when you grab this 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro on Amazon

Amazon is offering a $400 discount on a 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro. This MacBook Pro features an Intel Core i7 processor, a retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports among other features.
Posted By Anita George