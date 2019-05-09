Share

There aren’t many worse ways to start the day than with a cup of lousy coffee. Brewing your own joe at home with good equipment is the surest way to get a great-tasting cup every morning, and it’s a simple fact that buying whole beans and grinding them before brewing is vital to enjoying the freshest, most flavorful coffee. That’s why a good burr grinder like the OXO Brew (now on sale for 20% off) might actually be the most important part of the whole process.

Most cheap electric grinders are basically little more than small blenders that use blades to chop up the coffee beans, a sloppy process which results in very inconsistent ground sizes – the dreaded “dust and boulders.” This is where burr grinders like the OXO Brew come into play: Instead of blades, this grinder utilizes a pair of conical burrs, one on the outside and one that nests inside the other, with a small gap in-between where the magic happens.

As the OXO Brew’s stainless steel burrs rotate against each other, coffee beans are fed into them and the equally spaced burrs grind them up evenly so you avoid that dust-and-boulders situation. The OXO Brew has 15 separate grind settings to get the perfect-sized grounds for your preferred brewing method, whether you need a coarse grind for making coffee in a French press, super-fine grounds for an espresso machine, medium grounds for your favorite drip coffee maker, or anything in between.

Other conveniences on the OXO Brew conical burr grinder include a one-touch timer that you can use once you’ve dialed in the perfect grind time for a certain blend – just push the button and the grinder will do its thing. The removable hopper which holds your coffee beans is also made of dark UV-blocking plastic, and since it can hold .75 pounds of beans, you can keep a few days’ worth in there without worrying about them spoiling. The stainless burrs pop out for easy cleaning, too.

The OXO Brew conical burr coffee grinder would normally set you back $100, but a nice $20 discount on Amazon means you can add this must-have piece of equipment to your morning coffee routine for just $80 right now (and start your mornings off the right way).

