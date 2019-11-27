The Panasonic HomeHawk outdoor security camera goes on sale for Black Friday

The holidays are looming, which means gift shopping and vacation planning are in full swing. If you don’t want to stress yourself about the possibility of thieves stealing your parcels or bad guys breaking in while you’re away, arming your home with an outdoor surveillance system is the way to go. A great option is the Panasonic HomeHawk outdoor security camera, and it’s discounted on Amazon for Black Friday.

Both the one-camera and two-camer kits are on sale right now for 15%, at $127 and $212 as their respective sale prices. Getting this outdoor security camera for your home does not require a service contract, which eliminates costly monthly fees. There are no cloud storage costs either as videos are recorded and stored to your own MicroSD card.

ONE-CAMERA KIT

TWO-CAMERA KIT

For true wire-free convenience, this outdoor camera is powered by Panasonic’s long-lasting rechargeable battery technology that can provide approximately three months of power. And with an IP65 weather-resistance rating to match, you’ll be able to install it anywhere you want outdoors.

Once the HomeHawk access point has been connected to your router, you can start monitoring from your devices anytime, anywhere through the HomeHawk mobile app. You can also hook it up with an Amazon Alexa-enabled display to get live footage by a simple voice command.

The Panasonic HomeHawk is the only system with a 172-degree wide-angle lens. This allows you to see a full view of your front door or porch in high definition. Even at night, this camera can clearly record and identify everything and everyone in full color and greater detail. This is a huge plus over other models that only offer monochrome night vision monitoring.

Unwanted alerts can be annoying, but you can minimize such by setting up alert and no alert zones. You can even verbally select customized alerts for each zone, such as verbal warnings or preset sounds. What’s more, the camera has built-in microphones and speakers so you can listen and speak to whoever is at your front door from your devices.

Equip your home with extra protection by getting the Panasonic HomeHawk outdoor security camera. You can score the single-camera kit for only $127 or the two-camera kit at a discounted price of $212. Order now on Amazon while supplies last.

Looking for more? Browse through our compilation of Black Friday smart home deals. Also, be sure to check out our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations