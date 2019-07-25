Share

Bridge cameras are digital cameras that allow a certain degree of manual control. These cameras “bridge” the gap between point-and-shoot cameras and full DSLRs. They’re normally equipped with a fixed zoom lens which has the magnifying power similar to a telescope. That’s actually a drawback, since you cannot change lenses, and they also tend to have smaller sensors compared to DSLRs. So, you get an excellent zoom range, but the picture quality is compromised. Well not anymore. Advances in photographic technology have resolved this problem, and the new breed of bridge cameras offer the best of everything.

An example is the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000. This bridge camera has a larger sensor, superb zoom range, and is capable of 4K photo and video recording. Right now, Amazon is offering the FZ1000 for $302 less. Instead of paying $800, just shell out $498.

The Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 is the first compact camera that supports Ultra HD photo and video recording, thanks to its large 1-inch sensor courtesy of Leica. The lens, also made by Leica, has a zoom range of 16x and a 35mm-equivalent focal range of 25-400mm. The aperture is not constant but f/2.8-4.0. Paired with Panasonic’s own 4K photo technology which uses 30 frames per second, images captured are a cut above the rest.

One of the best features of the FZ1000’s performance is its stellar autofocus. With the inclusion of Panasonic’s exclusive “Depth from Defocus” technology, moving targets don’t stand a chance. The impressively fast focusing speeds are up to 0.09 seconds at wide-angle and 0.17 seconds at telephoto settings. Capture animals or people who behave like animals in their sharpest glory.

The camera is equipped with an LCD screen that is bright and clear, which allows easy browsing of menu items and settings. Its EVF (electronic viewfinder) is also one of the best in the market. Just look through it and you’ll know what we’re talking about.

The FZ1000 is Wi-Fi and NFC (near-field communication) capable, for quick and easy pairing with compatible devices. Image transfers can be done using the Panasonic Image App, which can also be used for remote shooting.

Despite the FZ1000’s many great features, its battery life is below average, at around 360 shots for each full charge. It’s not horrible, but don’t expect it to last as long as a DSLR camera. Just brings spare batteries in case it dies.

The Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 is an exceptional bridge camera that can shoot stunning high-definition images, has terrific autofocus, and an accurate EVF. Its battery life can be improved, but honestly, that’s a minor complaint considering how excellent overall it is.

For more options, visit these pages for our best bridge cameras, point-and-shoot cameras, and DSLR cameras.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.