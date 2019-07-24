Deals

Amazon discounts these Panasonic noise-canceling headphones by up to 34% off

Erica Katherina
By

Noise-canceling headphones are a great way to escape the everyday hubbub. Whether you’re writing a paper or just listening to music, they help you focus no matter how loud the surrounding. If you’re in the market for quality headphones that will give you some peace and quiet on your commute or work, now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Panasonic. The RP-HD605N-T and RP-HTX90N-A models are both discounted on Amazon. We also found deals on the Sony WH-CH700N and the AKG N60NC in case you’re looking for more options.

PANASONIC NOISE-CANCELING WIRELESS BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES (RP-HD605N-T) – $50 OFF

panasonic noise canceling headphones amazon deals wireless bluetooth rp hd605n t

Enjoy high-resolution audio playback with this pair of Panasonic headphones. Its two powerful 40-millimeter HD drivers combine multilayer film diaphragms, anti-vibration frames, and quality driver tuning to ensure dynamic sound performance. There are also three levels of noise cancelation (high, medium, low), allowing you to create your own listening environment. If you want to stay alert on your surroundings or talk to someone without taking off your headphones, you can activate the Ambient Sound Enhancer by simply covering the right-ear housing with your hand.

With up to 20 hours of battery life, these headphones will provide you with a full day of uninterrupted music playback. To ensure comfortable wear for long hours of listening, Panasonic added a 3D ball joint structure in this pair that enables the headband and plush earpads to move in three dimensions simultaneously. Other convenient features are the easy-to-access controls for virtual assistant activation, volume adjustment, and calls function.

The Panasonic Noise-Canceling Headphones RP-HD605N-T originally retails for $200, but with Amazon’s 25% price cut, you can have it for only $149. Order yours today.

PANASONIC WIRELESS BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES WITH NOISE CANCELING (RP-HTX90N-A) – $50 OFF

panasonic noise canceling headphones amazon deals wireless bluetooth with htx90n a

This pair of headphones is designed with comfort in mind. Its soft, cushioned headband and earpads fit gently over the ears, while the wire adjusters apply even pressure on the head and around the ears for a personalized, secure fit. It’s completely wireless for freedom of movement, but if it’s running low on juice or you just want to save battery, you can use the included cable that connects to multiple devices and home audio systems.

With the dual 40-millimeter neodymium driver units and Acoustic Bass Control filter, you can listen to your favorite tunes in full clarity and high quality. If you want more bass, simply activate the Bass Enhance to boost and clarify low-end tones for richer and more powerful audio. You can even block out the noise you don’t want to hear, whether you’re in the train, sitting in a café, or relaxing at home.

Made not just for music, the Panasonic Wireless Headphones RP-HTX90N-A is also useful for taking calls and activating your smartphone assistant. Score this pair for only $99 on Amazon.

