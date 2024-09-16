 Skip to main content
This Stormtrooper-themed electric shaver is only $100 today normally $150

Panasonic Star Wars Stormtrooper electric razor
Whether you have some peach fuzz, a full beard, or you’re regularly going back and forth between those, at some point, you’ll need to shave. Target has a Panasonic wet-dry electric shaver that’s themed like a Star Wars Stormtrooper for $100 today, normally $150. That saves you $50, but it’s also on a super neat design. Okay, so maybe you don’t necessarily need a Stormtrooper shaver. But let me explain why else it’s awesome. It has a three-blade shaving system, an ultra-fast linear motor, and a responsive beard sensor. That sensor auto-adjusts power to match your beard density. Thick beard? You get extra power. Plus, it’s washable and has a pop-up precision trimmer on the rear.

Why should I buy a Star Wars Stormtrooper-themed wet-dry electric shaver?

Panasonic Stormtrooper wet-dry electric razor in Star Wars themed room
First and foremost, it looks cool. Like, hella cool. The front straight-up looks like a Stormtrooper’s battle helmet with Empire-themed buttons and decor. But it’s not just for looks even if you love Star Wars as much as I do.

It’s also a functional wet-dry electric shaver and beard trimmer with some rad features. For example, the beard sensor auto-adjusts power based on the density of your beard. That way, you’re never struggling with the razer trying to find the right settings. A pop-up precision trimmer on the rear of the head offers more precise grooming. That’s perfect for when you want to edge, shape, or detail your beard, as opposed to just trimming it all off.

Thanks to a three-bladed system, honed to 30-degree cutting angles, and an ultra-fast linear motor, you can shave with ease. You can also shave wet or dry, it doesn’t matter. It’s waterproof so you can use it in the shower if you want. A travel lock allows you to keep it off while stowed or packed away. Moreover, the battery lasts for up to 45 minutes on a single charge. A 3-minute quick charge gets you enough battery power for a full shave. You don’t have to worry about it missing a shot like most Stormtrooper’s either. It presses right up against your skin.

Normally $150, you save $50 and get this Panasonic wet-dry electric razer for $100 with this deal at Best Buy. Don’t waste any time though, I have a feeling this one is going to sell out quickly. Actually, there are only one or two available at my local store.

