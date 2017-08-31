Eight hot gaming accessory deals from Amazon’s PAX West 20-percent-off sale

PAX West kicks off on September 1 in Seattle. Although not quite as big as E3, PAX events are no small affairs and continue to draw huge crowds several times a year — along with some special deals on games and accessories from online retailers.

Even if you’re not making it to PAX West this year (or if gaming expos just aren’t your bag), there’s no reason not to take advantage these awesome gaming accessory deals. From now until September 9, you can take 20 percent off of a selection of brand-name peripherals from makers like Razer and Logitech. To score your discount, simply add an eligible item to your Amazon cart and use the promo code “PAXWEST20” at checkout.

Gaming mice and keyboards

When it’s time to take your PC gaming to the next level with some new gear, the first place to start is your mouse and keyboard. A quality mouse and keyboard setup will greatly improve your accuracy and response times in-game, and we’ve picked out the best offers from Amazon’s PAX West sale to give you a competitive edge:

Razer Mamba gaming mouse: The Digital Trends review team named the Razer Mamba the best gaming mouse money can buy, and if you want to see what makes this wireless mouse so great, then you can score it for $108 after the 20 percent discount. This gives you a combined savings of $42 off its normal price.

SteelSeries Rival 300 gaming mouse: If the Mamba is a little pricey, worry not: The striking SteelSeries Rival 300 Hyper Beast Edition wired gaming mouse can be yours for just $48 after your 20 percent discount. This stacks with the current $10 discount, saving you a total of $22.

Corsair K68 mechanical gaming keyboard: A good mechanical keyboard like the Corsair K68 is a must-have for PC gamers and anyone else who spends a lot of time at the computer. It's currently on sale for $90, but the 20 percent checkout code brings it down to $72 for a total discount of $28.

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition mechanical keyboard: For a high-end mechanical keyboard, look no further than the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition. This deluxe unit features Razer's super-tactile green mechanical switches and can be part of your gaming setup for $97, saving you $24 with the PAX promo code.

Gaming headsets and more

A good pair of headphones is a must-have for maximum immersion while you’re in a game world, but a dedicated gaming headset takes it a step further with a built-in microphone and other gamer-friendly features. These gaming accessory deals highlight a few top-rated headsets as well as a couple of other must-have items:

Bear in mind this is just a large handful of gaming accessory deals, so if none of these tickle your fancy, then be sure to take a gander at all of the eligible sale items on Amazon and remember to use the checkout code “PAXWEST20” before September 10 to score 20 percent off.

