These eco-friendly Pela phone cases are up to 25% off for Prime Day only

Lucas Coll
By
Pela phone case deals Prime Day 2019

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly phone case, then you owe it to yourself (and to the environment) to check out Pela. This unique brand has the answer to non-biodegradable plastic cases, and for Prime day, you can take between 20 and 25% off its entire collection on Amazon and Pela’s online store. Read on to find out more about the innovative compostable materials used in these phone cases and how you can save.

Most smartphone cases and covers are made largely or entirely of plastics. When people say “plastic” they’re typically referring to synthetic petroleum-based polymers. These polymers are ubiquitous today owing to their low cost of manufacturing and easy moldability, but they do not break down like organic materials and have become a persistent problem for the environment with buildup in landfills and oceans. For its phone cases, Pela instead utilizes a unique material that it calls bioplastic

This bioplastic is not merely biodegradable, a rather vague term that doesn’t necessarily mean something is entirely environmentally safe. Pela phone cases are actually 100% compostable. Formed from a proprietary blend of plant-based materials, the flexible and durable Pela cases both protect your phone and the environment by completely breaking down into carbon, water, and organic biomass (no synthetic or toxic byproducts left behind) at the same rate as cellulose “meaning you can go ahead and toss your Pela case onto the compost pile when it’s time for a new one.

Pela makes cases for the entire line of currently available Apple iPhones as well as Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel Android smartphones, and for Prime Day, you can take between 20 and 25% off the of the whole collection: The checkout code XXX knocks 20% off of Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Pela cases on Amazon. Digital Trends readers can get a slightly better discount directly from Pela, which is offering 25% off its cases including the popular Honey Bee Edition, Mandela Edition, and Turtle Edition models with the promo code PELADT25 (and you also get free worldwide shipping on orders of more than $25).

Looking for more great stuff? Find smartphone deals on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google and mroe and much more on our curated tech deals page.

