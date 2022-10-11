If you’ve been Jonesing to get into the whole interactive smart home cardio thing with a Peloton bike, Amazon’s surprise second Prime Day event is your chance to save big. Officially named the Prime Early Access Sale — we also call it Prime Day October 2022 — this new sales event is packed with a second wave of Prime Day deals. If you act fast you can save $220 on the original Peloton indoor stationary exercise bike. Instead of the regular $1,445 price, Prime members can buy the bike today and get it with free scheduled shipping and assembly for $1,225.

Why you should buy the original Peloton bike

It’s the instructors, the classes, and the chance to connect to a world of like-minded serious exercisers while you pursue your own health and fitness goals. The Peloton indoor stationary exercise bike is a sturdy machine with clip-on pedals and a 22-inch diagonal measure HD touchscreen. The bike has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus you can tilt the display for comfortable viewing so it fits most adults. To get the true benefit of the Peloton experience, however, you’ll also need to purchase a Peloton All-Access Membership, currently priced at $44 a month for unlimited access to Peloton’s vast library of exercise classes and experiences and to participate in live classes. Everyone in your household can access the same membership.

If you picture yourself slogging away alone on an upright bike in an isolated part of your house sweating to staid workouts, you’ve missed the motivational appeal that made Peloton the class leader. As we stated in the Digital Trends’ Peloton bike review, it’s “Big on the experience, bigger on the personalities.” Not only can you choose your favorites from thousands of classes with a dynamic lineup of energetic instructors, but you can also set personal goals to track your progress and compete with friends, family, or new acquaintances from around the world. Whether you’re pushing your personal best, gunning for a top spot on a class leaderboard, or trying to beat your brother-in-law in Dallas, the Peloton experience leverages engagement and interaction to keep you motivated while the endorphins flow freely.

Like the Peloton experience, the Peloton bike isn’t cheap. That’s why the Prime Day October 2022 deal is so appealing. Save $220 when you buy the original Peloton bike for just $1,225 instead of the normal $1,445 during the Prime Early Access Sale and you’ll also get free scheduled shipping and home assembly. If you’ve ever assembled a home exercise machine yourself, the free home assembly is a huge motivator on its own. Don’t delay, though, because this deal won’t last.

