 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

October Prime Day: Flash sale knocks 15% off the Peloton Bike

Bruce Brown
By
Woman riding original Peloton Bike in a family room with a man working out with weights with interactive class.

If you’ve been Jonesing to get into the whole interactive smart home cardio thing with a Peloton bike, Amazon’s surprise second Prime Day event is your chance to save big. Officially named the Prime Early Access Sale — we also call it Prime Day October 2022 — this new sales event is packed with a second wave of Prime Day deals. If you act fast you can save $220 on the original Peloton indoor stationary exercise bike. Instead of the regular $1,445 price, Prime members can buy the bike today and get it with free scheduled shipping and assembly for $1,225.

Why you should buy the original Peloton bike

It’s the instructors, the classes, and the chance to connect to a world of like-minded serious exercisers while you pursue your own health and fitness goals. The Peloton indoor stationary exercise bike is a sturdy machine with clip-on pedals and a 22-inch diagonal measure HD touchscreen. The bike has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus you can tilt the display for comfortable viewing so it fits most adults. To get the true benefit of the Peloton experience, however, you’ll also need to purchase a Peloton All-Access Membership, currently priced at $44 a month for unlimited access to Peloton’s vast library of exercise classes and experiences and to participate in live classes. Everyone in your household can access the same membership.

If you picture yourself slogging away alone on an upright bike in an isolated part of your house sweating to staid workouts, you’ve missed the motivational appeal that made Peloton the class leader. As we stated in the Digital Trends’ Peloton bike review, it’s “Big on the experience, bigger on the personalities.” Not only can you choose your favorites from thousands of classes with a dynamic lineup of energetic instructors, but you can also set personal goals to track your progress and compete with friends, family, or new acquaintances from around the world. Whether you’re pushing your personal best, gunning for a top spot on a class leaderboard, or trying to beat your brother-in-law in Dallas, the Peloton experience leverages engagement and interaction to keep you motivated while the endorphins flow freely.

Like the Peloton experience, the Peloton bike isn’t cheap. That’s why the Prime Day October 2022 deal is so appealing. Save $220 when you buy the original Peloton bike for just $1,225 instead of the normal $1,445 during the Prime Early Access Sale and you’ll also get free scheduled shipping and home assembly. If you’ve ever assembled a home exercise machine yourself, the free home assembly is a huge motivator on its own. Don’t delay, though, because this deal won’t last.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day TV Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 tv deals graphic.
This Ring Doorbell is $40 in the Prime Early Access Sale
A Ring Video Doorbell Wired set up next to a front door.
October Prime Day: MacBook Air price crashes to $799
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Get a Fire TV Stick for $20 in the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Fire TV Stick and remote sit on a living room table.
Dell G15 gaming laptop is $250 off in its anti-Prime Day sale
The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has an Intel processor.
Hurry — Dyson V10 cordless vacuum is $150 off at Walmart
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum used in a living room.
Best Prime Day Keurig Deals 2022: What to expect in October
Prime Day 2022 Keurig deals graphic.
The 5 best TV deals in the Walmart rollback sale – from $228
An LG 65-inch 4K smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.
Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals: What to expect in October
Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals graphic
Dell October Prime Day: Save $550 on this Alienware gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Forget Philips Hue: this smart LED strip is a fraction of the price
Smart LED strips light up a set of shelves in a purple hue while someone controls the color on a smartphone.
Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals: What to expect on October 11
Prime Day 2022 soundbar deals graphic.
Don’t miss your chance to get a Dell 27-inch monitor for $150
27 inch ultrasharp dell 4k monitor deal black friday 2020 u2719d pdp 1