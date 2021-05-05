  1. Deals
Walmart slashed this Periphio gaming PC by $600 today!

Desktop computer deals cater to a wide range of requirements and budgets, but if you’re a gamer, you should be specifically looking for a gaming PC not just for the specifications, but also for the gamer-friendly features that will improve the overall experience. These machines usually don’t come cheap, but you can find gaming PC deals if you know where to look. One of the more reliable sources for such deals is Walmart, which is selling the Periphio Portal at $596 off to nearly halve the gaming PC’s price to $650, from its original price of $1,246.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Periphio Portal is its sleek white case, which gives the gaming PC a sophisticated look that’s a good addition to any room. The blue and orange fans add a pop of color when the computer is turned on, so you’ll be playing your favorite games in style.

However, you’re not buying the Periphio Portal because of its looks. Inside the gaming PC are the quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GT1030 graphics card, which combine to power a computer that’s capable of running the latest games. These specifications also ensure optimum performance during online multiplayer games, and when playing competitively, you’ll need a machine that can keep up with your every move. The gaming PC’s motherboard is repurposed, but still exceeds quality inspections.

The Periphio Portal is equipped with a 120GB SSD and 500GB HDD, which should be more than enough space to install your games and other software. Connectivity isn’t a problem with the gaming PC, as it offers HDMI, DVI, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports for your peripherals.

You shouldn’t settle if you’re buying a gaming PC, as you don’t want to be frustrated by a computer that won’t be able to smoothly run your favorite games. The Periphio Portal is a solid choice, and it’s an even better deal with Walmart’s $596 discount that lowers the gaming PC’s price to $650, which is nearly half its original price of $1,246. It’s unclear how long the deal for the Periphio Portal will last though, so if you want to buy a powerful gaming PC for way below $1,000, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

