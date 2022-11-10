 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 32-inch HDTV is $118 at Walmart, and it’s selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By
Philips Hue sync box.

The Walmart Black Friday sale has brought with it some amazing discounts on TVs. While some of the focus is on the highest-end TVs around, there are some great bargains on simpler fare too. For instance, you can buy a Philips 32-inch HDTV for only $118 saving you $15 off the usual price. Sure, it’s not a 4K TV but if you just need something small and straightforward for your bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere else, it’s a good deal. With stock flying out, let’s take a quick look at one of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Why you should buy the Philips 32-inch HDTV

Philips may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but it’s almost certainly one we’ve all heard of. In the case of this simple Philips 32-inch HDTV, it’s best suited if you need a small TV for your kitchen, bathroom, or even for your child’s bedroom. Its 720p resolution is still fairly respectable for anyone who doesn’t need one of the best TVs. It also promises better motion sharpness than you’d think, too, thanks to 120 PMR, otherwise known as a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s ideal if you’re playing games or watching sports on this panel.

The other key advantage to the Philips 32-inch HDTV is the fact it has Roku TV built-in. That means you have easy access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and many more. it also gives you access to thousands of free or paid channels with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from. It’s simple to use and fast, so it’s a breeze for the whole family to figure out. You can use the remote or opt to use the free Roku mobile app with the latter also ensuring it works with popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. AirPlay support gives you further options too for casting content via your phone or tablet.

Simple yet well suited for many situations, the Philips 32-inch HDTV is currently $118 at Walmart. Normally priced at $133, you save $15 off the usual price so this is a modest discount that soon adds up. Don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals for 2022
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.
Best 70-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Sales you can shop today
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.
Walmart has an LG OLED TV for less than $1,000 — save $600 today
lg 55 inch 4k oled smart tv deal walmart november 2022 b2
Walmart Black Friday: Get this Samsung 85-inch TV at $500 off
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
It’s still not cheap, but the best TV just got $600 cheaper
The 97-inch LG OLED EVO G2.
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Sales to shop now
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
This ultra-portable 11-inch Windows laptop is $89 at Walmart
Several colors of the Gateway 11-inch Ultra Slim Notebook against a white background.
Black Friday deals just landed on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
A man runs on a trail with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium.
The best Black Friday monitor deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021
The Best Black Friday phone deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021
The best Black Friday air fryer deals for 2022
Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket with different snacks cooking in each basket layer.
The best Black Friday tablet deals for 2022
The iPad Pro on a desk next to a stylus and AirPods.
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: Early sales
Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.