This 32-inch HDTV is $118 at Walmart, and it’s selling fast

The Walmart Black Friday sale has brought with it some amazing discounts on TVs. While some of the focus is on the highest-end TVs around, there are some great bargains on simpler fare too. For instance, you can buy a Philips 32-inch HDTV for only $118 saving you $15 off the usual price. Sure, it’s not a 4K TV but if you just need something small and straightforward for your bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere else, it’s a good deal. With stock flying out, let’s take a quick look at one of the best Black Friday TV deals.

Why you should buy the Philips 32-inch HDTV

Philips may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but it’s almost certainly one we’ve all heard of. In the case of this simple Philips 32-inch HDTV, it’s best suited if you need a small TV for your kitchen, bathroom, or even for your child’s bedroom. Its 720p resolution is still fairly respectable for anyone who doesn’t need one of the best TVs. It also promises better motion sharpness than you’d think, too, thanks to 120 PMR, otherwise known as a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s ideal if you’re playing games or watching sports on this panel.

The other key advantage to the Philips 32-inch HDTV is the fact it has Roku TV built-in. That means you have easy access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and many more. it also gives you access to thousands of free or paid channels with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from. It’s simple to use and fast, so it’s a breeze for the whole family to figure out. You can use the remote or opt to use the free Roku mobile app with the latter also ensuring it works with popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. AirPlay support gives you further options too for casting content via your phone or tablet.

Simple yet well suited for many situations, the Philips 32-inch HDTV is currently $118 at Walmart. Normally priced at $133, you save $15 off the usual price so this is a modest discount that soon adds up. Don’t miss out.

