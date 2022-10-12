Grab this 65-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal while it’s under $400

The Prime Early Access Sale has seen many great TVs go on sale, including this 65-inch TV from Philips. While Philips isn’t well-known in the TV game, they are known for their great electronics overall, so we like that you can grab this TV from Walmart for $398, down from the $478 it usually goes for.

Why you should buy the Philips 65-inch Class 4k

The Phillips 65-inch Class TV is built around having a very minimal and straightforward experience, which is likely why it’s based on Android TV. With a clear interface that’s easy to navigate, you get access to all the major streaming apps for your shows and subscriptions at the click of a button. That’s quite literal since the remote has a microphone and Google Assistant is built-in to the TV, which means that not only can you control your TV from your remote, but you can also control all the other products and smart home devices in your house that are linked to your Google Assistant, which makes this a great TV to pair with other Prime Day deals.

Of course, image quality is also pretty good; with 4K resolution and HDR 10, you get excellent overall quality, with some outstanding brightness performance due to BrightPro, although it definitely won’t compete with higher-end and higher-cost TVs. Unfortunately, it’s not an excellent TV for gamers since it only has a base refresh rate of 60Hz, but that’s not a deal-breaker if you don’t play action-packed games and prefer more casual and leisurely entertainment. Also, this bundle includes a six-month subscription to Peacock, although it’s a limited-time offer, so grab it while it lasts!

All in all, the Philips 65-inch Class TV is great if you want a budget-friendly TV with a straightforward experience that doesn’t rely on the typical smart TV platforms like Roku or Fire TV. It also has a nice discount, bringing it to $398 from Walmart, so it’s an even better deal than it usually is. That said, you should also check out the other great Prime Day TV deals that are going on for more buying options.

