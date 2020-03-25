Philips Hue and Sengled smart lighting kits on sale starting at only $70

If you’re tired of the same old bland light bulbs, then maybe it’s time to add a bit of color in your life. Revolutionize your home with smart lighting kits to spritz it up and transform even the simplest of rooms into your own private disco. With these Sengled and Philips Hue deals, you can personalize your home with millions of colors to choose from. You won’t even need a light switch to get the party started. In seconds, you can revamp your home, set dimming schedules, and conduct a miniature light show with nothing but your voice. Prices go as low as $70 on Best Buy. Save up to $50 while they’re on sale.

If you want to decorate your abode with smart lights that don’t burn holes through your wallet, then the Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Starter Kit is one of your best bets. No matter what time of day or what the occasion, you can set the mood with over 16 million hues. All you have to do is connect the provided Sengled Smart Hub to your Wi-Fi network, and use it to pair up to 64 Sengled Smart LEDs simultaneously. This way, you can control your entire lighting control system wirelessly. But if you find that the hub’s range is too limited for your setup, the lights can also be wired, permitting a broader range.

You can remotely control the lights in two ways. First is by way of voice commands with the aid of Alexa or Google Assistant. These aren’t built-in, however, so keep that in mind when setting them up. Another way you can manipulate the lights is with the help of the Sengled Home application you can install on your Apple or Android mobile device. With this, you can set up lighting and dimming schedules, unique scenes for events, and control your lights, even while you’re out of the house.

One thing you have to take note of is that the Sengled Smart LED lights aren’t built for outside use. They aren’t weather-resistant, so the slightest bout of rain can irreparably damage the bulbs. Just keep them indoors, and they’ll be fine. The average lifespan of each bulb is 25,000 hours, so you won’t have to switch them out for almost three years. Their wattage is also just above that of the average LED at 8.6 watts. This means that even with added intelligence and multicolor vibrancy, your electricity bill won’t skyrocket overnight. Lastly, there is little to no flicker, and the response time is virtually instant. You can check out the Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Starter Kit on Best Buy where its competitive price — when compared to Philips’ — of $120 is discounted to the very low price of just $70.

From an industry-leading smart bulb brand, Philips’ Hue White and Color Ambiance LED starter kit is an exceptional choice if you’re willing to dish out for the quality. With over 16 million colors available, you can transform your home into an immersive luminescent experience that boasts rich and vibrant colors that no traditional bulbs can offer. Just connect the Bridge to your Wi-Fi with an Ethernet cable, then pair it with each bulb.

Once you’re set up, you have the option of remotely controlling the lights of each room with either your voice or your mobile device. Unlike the Sengled bulbs, Philip’s lights aren’t limited to just Alexa and Google Assistant for a fully automatic home. You have the pick of the litter with compatibility for Apple’s HomeKit, Nest, and Samsung’s Smart Things in addition to Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also use the Philips Hue application on your Apple or Android device. With it, you can adjust the brightness, schedule lighting routines, and play around with the colors as you wish. All the available scenes and color combinations are attention-grabbing and a real treat for the eyes. You can also use the available dimmer switch to manually adjust the white light intensity. Whether you’re comfortably relaxing in the dark or hosting a get-together, you have full control over the mood with the press of a button.

These smart bulbs are also indoors-only, so refrain from installing them outside your house. The lights have a maximum life expectancy of 25,000 hours, much like Sengled’s. This means that you won’t have to replace the bulbs for roughly three years. In terms of wattage, it’s marginally more taxing at 10 watts than a standard LED, so while you’re getting brighter lights and more dynamic colors, your electricity bill will see a slight jump. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED starter kit comes with three bulbs, the bridge, and the dimmer switch. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for just $140, letting you pocket $50 in savings.

