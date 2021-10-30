The spirit of the best Black Friday deals is all about spending next to nothing on new tech gadgets. Sure, AirPods are nice, but you can get a lot of the same functionality from a solid pair of Bluetooth earbuds. The Philips UT102 earbuds are just that, and for this price, what do you have to lose? The Philips UT102 Wireless In-Ear Headphones are only $31 right now at Walmart, marked down from their usual $60 price. We love to see a budget product get a substantial discount, and this is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we’ve seen so far.

Let’s compare these headphones with Apple’s AirPods. The design is very similar to AirPods Pro, with a silicon tip that fits snuggly in your ear. They ship with multiple silicon tip sizes, so you can find the right fit for your ear. These buds are actually smaller than any model of AirPods. They’ll look clean and sleek tucked into any ear. A multifunctional button on the outside of the earbud allows you to control the flow of music and phone calls with a single touch, similar to Apple’s “pinch” mechanic on AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. Tap once to reject calls, tap twice for Siri, hold to skip a track, etc.

One way these Philips earbuds fall behind AirPods is with their battery life. The Philips get three hours of uninterrupted listening compared to AirPods’ five. But Philips has borrowed an elegant solution from Apple. The portable charging case that comes with these Philips earbuds can get you nine more hours of listening time if you periodically charge the earbuds. That’s 12 hours total before you need to plug them back into a wall socket. Plenty of time for your work day, workout, and relaxation combined.

There’s one way Apple can never hope to measure up to these Philips earbuds, and it’s an important one: the price. The Philips are currently marked down to $31 from $60 only at Walmart, an incredible discount on an already affordable pair of earbuds. If new earbuds are on your Black Friday checklist, don’t let this amazing deal pass you by.

