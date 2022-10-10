 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Forget Philips Hue: this smart LED strip is a fraction of the price

Kelly Kaliszewski
By
Smart LED strips light up a set of shelves in a purple hue while someone controls the color on a smartphone.

Smart LED lights are often one of the first and easiest steps into the smart home world. Cheaper than other smart home upgrades, smart bulbs have become commonplace in many households. If you’re looking for Prime Day deals on smart home devices and lights, this Smart LED Strip from Merkury Innovations is a fraction of the price of popular Philips Hue bulbs. Regularly priced at $27, this 16-foot Smart LED Light Strip is on sale for just $15 from Walmart. That’s a savings of $12. This deal is just one of many Walmart Rollback sales we’re already seeing on electronics, smart home devices, and more.

Why You Should Buy the Merkury Innovations Smart LED Light Strip

If you’re familiar with smart light bulbs, you already know how easily you can change the entire ambiance of any room in your home with just an app on your phone and a few bulbs. As if smart light bulbs weren’t easy enough, enter the smart LED light strip to provide you with several feet of customizable lighting. This 16-foot strip from Merkury is built to last indoors or outdoors and boasts a strong adhesive backing. No batteries are required.

Perfect for parties, game rooms, outdoor patios, and anywhere you want to brighten the vibe. The LED strip features several LED lighting effects, including simultaneous colors, gradient waves, and sound-sync mode, which allows you to pair your light flashes with the music you are listening to. The kit includes a 16-foot strip, but the special breaker design lets you trim and further extend your lights for a customizable setup. The lights are also water resistant and flexible, meaning you can place them almost anywhere you can imagine.

This LED light strip is super-simple to set up since no hubs are required — all you need is an existing 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and a smartphone. Using the Geeni App, you can control your new lights with your voice, set up a lighting schedule, and group multiple LED strips or bulbs at once for control with one command.

The Prime Early Access Sale is a great time to stock up on all the electronics you’ve been eyeing this year. This deal on the Merkury Innovations Smart LED Light Strip saves you $12 off the regular price of $27, bringing the cost to just $15. If you’ve been thinking about switching to smart home technology, this deal makes it hard to resist.

Editors' Recommendations

Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized
Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
You can upgrade to a 55-inch 4K TV for less than $300 — here’s how
A TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV mounted on a living room wall with an image of the Northern Lights on screen.
Best Prime Day iPhone Deals: What to expect on October 11
Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.
Best Dell laptop deals for October 2022
dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02
Best HP laptop deals: Get a new laptop for $340
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
Best Apple Watch deals for October 2022
best apple watch deals
Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals: Sale starts October 11
Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.
Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2022
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Walmart Prime Day Deals: October Rollbacks Sale is here
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.
This Chromebook is under $100 in Walmart’s Prime Day 2 rival sale
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
This 70-inch TV for $450 is the best deal in Walmart’s rollback sale
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Headphone Deals for 2022
Woman wearing B&W Px8 wireless headphones in tan.