Smart LED lights are often one of the first and easiest steps into the smart home world. Cheaper than other smart home upgrades, smart bulbs have become commonplace in many households. If you’re looking for Prime Day deals on smart home devices and lights, this Smart LED Strip from Merkury Innovations is a fraction of the price of popular Philips Hue bulbs. Regularly priced at $27, this 16-foot Smart LED Light Strip is on sale for just $15 from Walmart. That’s a savings of $12. This deal is just one of many Walmart Rollback sales we’re already seeing on electronics, smart home devices, and more.

Why You Should Buy the Merkury Innovations Smart LED Light Strip

If you’re familiar with smart light bulbs, you already know how easily you can change the entire ambiance of any room in your home with just an app on your phone and a few bulbs. As if smart light bulbs weren’t easy enough, enter the smart LED light strip to provide you with several feet of customizable lighting. This 16-foot strip from Merkury is built to last indoors or outdoors and boasts a strong adhesive backing. No batteries are required.

Perfect for parties, game rooms, outdoor patios, and anywhere you want to brighten the vibe. The LED strip features several LED lighting effects, including simultaneous colors, gradient waves, and sound-sync mode, which allows you to pair your light flashes with the music you are listening to. The kit includes a 16-foot strip, but the special breaker design lets you trim and further extend your lights for a customizable setup. The lights are also water resistant and flexible, meaning you can place them almost anywhere you can imagine.

This LED light strip is super-simple to set up since no hubs are required — all you need is an existing 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and a smartphone. Using the Geeni App, you can control your new lights with your voice, set up a lighting schedule, and group multiple LED strips or bulbs at once for control with one command.

The Prime Early Access Sale is a great time to stock up on all the electronics you’ve been eyeing this year. This deal on the Merkury Innovations Smart LED Light Strip saves you $12 off the regular price of $27, bringing the cost to just $15. If you’ve been thinking about switching to smart home technology, this deal makes it hard to resist.

